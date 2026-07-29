boAt Sailor Nav smartwatch with Google Maps Tracking, 4G calling launched along with Sailor Play headphones

New Delhi:

boAt just launched the new Sailor Nav smartwatch in the Indian market, stepping into the kids' lifestyle tech scene. This smartwatch comes with safety and communication-first features, and it has real-time tracking with Google Maps, so parents can see where their kids are at any moment. Kids can call or video chat both ways, and if things get rough, there’s an emergency SOS button built right in.

Alongside the smartwatch, boAt has rolled out the Sailor Play wireless headphones. These are made for kids too, with volume limits to protect their ears and a battery that lasts.

boAt Sailor Nav, Sailor Play: Price in India

The Sailor Nav smartwatch sells for Rs. 6,499, and you can get it in Fairy Pink or Sky Blue. It is up for grabs on the official website of the company, along with Amazon and Flipkart. The Sailor Play headphones go for Rs. 1,499. They will come in Bubblegum Pink, Shark Blue and Coral Blue.

boAt Sailor Nav smartwatch: features

Looking closer, the Sailor Nav smartwatch features a 1.4-inch HD display and lets parents keep tabs on their kids’ location in real time using Google Maps. There’s geo-fencing, powered by five-point satellite positioning. That means parents can set up safe zones—like around school or home—and get notified if their child enters or leaves these spots. For staying in touch, the watch packs a 4G SIM, so you get two-way voice and video calls, plus an Audio Chat touch so kids and parents can swap voice messages as needed. If there’s ever trouble, the dedicated SOS button sends a quick alert to parents or guardians.

Sailor Play headphones: Features

The Sailor Play headphones are built with younger listeners in mind. They come with 40mm dynamic drivers and use boAt’s Signature Sound tuning. To keep things safe, the headphones cap max volume at 85dB.

They also sport soft cushioned earcups, an adjustable headband, support Bluetooth, have a built-in mic, and simple, multifunction controls for the kids to use on their own. Boat says you can get up to 60 hours of playback with one charge.

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