Blaupunkt just launched the Atomik Knightz 25K boombox in the Indian market, adding a new option to portable party speakers. This speaker delivers a hefty 120W audio output, so you will rarely run short on music for your gatherings. Karaoke is an addition to the speaker too, as there is wireless support right out of the box, and the company has added a wireless mic in the box. Means no hassle of cords – just pick up the mic and start to sing.

Party Aura Lights

The main highlight of the new party speaker is the Party Aura Lights, which can be customised. So the speaker easily becomes the focal point at any party. The Atomik Knightz 25K features a tough three-driver setup: two 3-inch full-range speakers plus a chunky 4-inch woofer.

Users can expect clear vocals, sharp details, and some deep bass that holds up whether they are using pop, EDM, or whatever kind of music; the speaker will be able to justify the sound as per the mood. The lights have multiple modes, so you can switch things up as the night rolls along. And it’s built for portability—the rounded shape and solid handle mean you can haul it from room to rooftop with zero drama.

Talking about the battery, Blaupunkt claims around 12 hours of playtime per charge. That will take you through most parties or just relaxing sessions with friends. If you do run out of power, it recharges fast, though they do not say exactly how quickly. Of course, the battery takes a hit if you crank the volume and keep all those lights going.

Durability

Thanks to its IPX6 water resistance, the user will not have to worry about pool splashes or unexpected rain. It can handle strong jets of water; just do not dunk it completely.

Price in India and availability

Talking about the price, the Atomik Knightz 25K sells for Rs. 14,990, and users will find it on Blaupunkt’s site or Amazon. If users have been looking for a rugged, punchy boombox for parties, karaoke, or just hanging out, this one is worth a look.

Overall, it is easy to carry, survives whatever the weather throws at it, and actually looks cool. The simple wireless setup and customisable lights turn it into more than just a speaker—it’s basically the life of the party.

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