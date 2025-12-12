BGMI redeem codes for exclusive in-game rewards: Many items including Mini 14 weapon skins for free BGMI has released 59 new redeem codes for its millions of gamers, offering several free in-game rewards for a limited time.

New Delhi:

Krafton has released 49 new redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), offering gamers various rewards, including a free Mini 14 Weapon skin. Users playing this popular Indian version of PUBG Mobile can utilise these codes for a limited time. Game developer Krafton has also provided detailed information on how to use these redeem codes and the associated rules.

The BGMI battle royale game remains highly popular among Indian gamers. The game was first released in India as PUBG Mobile by a Chinese company called Tencent Gaming, but it was banned by the government in 2020. Later, Krafton took over and reintroduced the game under a new name, BGMI, while keeping the same exciting gameplay that players loved in PUBG Mobile.

New BGMI redeem codes

HHZCZ54A9C4CED9V HHZDZ9TNWVXWNKGH HHZEZG67A43RPBPQ HHZFZU9HFPC77V7P HHZGZKFKHUMFURW7 HHZHZQ76VEHGFJV4 HHZIZ7GVWPFCPUWU HHZJZV676KJNHSKP HHZKZW5XSBDU77WG HHZLZ9J64F9TQBD9 HHZMZR6MC68TTNSA HHZNZEXQ3DVMU9TA HHZOZAVWE5CJBUMP HHZPZ8DGSS9KK7W4 HHZQZN4Q69SNDKEJ HHZRZD6GQFNEKNKF HHZVZWX4S66RRPUK HHZTZC7R5SUBXRH3 HHZUZFEWUHSNTTCP HHZBAZPFK7NKHREW HHZBBZQP68SDD9U6 HHZBCZN4WJ3WTAMX HHZBDZFFQUMCDV66 HHZBEZUKKVS3GANJ HHZBFZERB539PJ9Q HHZBGZFDMN5TDRQC HHZBHZ4V5ECCDUKX HHZBIZSJRAW34AKF HHZBJZE599JJ4468 HHZBKZE4X4949T3W HHZBLZFPSQDH3CTC HHZBMZQABXPMS5W9 HHZBNZRWWF87QWD3 HHZBOZDX8TXFXTGV HHZBPZUGQKR4CK84 HHZBQZTJFBWQTSG5 HHZBRZUSF5FUXWGT HHZBVZJB8WEAGRF6 HHZBTZ3K7HCJWHSV HHZBUZKF3QUTR3PR HHZCAZ69HR5FRT59 HHZCBZQTU7JNJK9A HHZCCZPSWRRKX5DJ HHZCDZAWWV54U8W7 HHZCEZVBW8WX9RK6 HHZCFZF69836VBJ3 HHZCGZU7MCMJFT4N HHZCHZJ95WQEGA5K HHZCIZ4EJP6RSVUK HHZCJZDJWCTSD5QM HHZCKZS5GUDKPK6V HHZCLZHB7GGWKET7 HHZCMZT6HKSEQJNV HHZCNZP6DV75XKDE HHZCOZS4S3MFWWS5 HHZCPZMECHWEUPA4 HHZCQZ67TS8TNJCS HHZCRZBVGFFBSVCV HHZCVZ6P56AKBBQH

How to redeem BGMI codes

To use these BGMI redeem codes, gamers must visit the official redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Enter your game's character ID.

Enter the redeem code you wish to use.

Enter the verification code and Captcha that appear on the screen.

A code redemption message will confirm the process.

Gamers will receive the in-game rewards directly to their account.

Rules for using redeem codes

Game developers have established specific rules for using these BGMI redeem codes:

Usage Limit: A maximum of 10 users can utilise a single redeem code.

Single Use: A gamer cannot redeem the same code twice.

Daily Limit: Only one redeem code can be used per user account per day.

Account Type: Redeem codes cannot be used from guest accounts.

Reward Delivery: Gamers will receive the in-game reward within 7 days of successfully redeeming the code.

Claim Period: Rewards earned from the code must be claimed within 30 days.

Expiration: These redeem codes are valid until February 26, 2026.