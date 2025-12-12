Advertisement
BGMI redeem codes for exclusive in-game rewards: Many items including Mini 14 weapon skins for free

BGMI has released 59 new redeem codes for its millions of gamers, offering several free in-game rewards for a limited time.

BGMI redeem codes for exclusive in-game rewards
New Delhi:

Krafton has released 49 new redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), offering gamers various rewards, including a free Mini 14 Weapon skin. Users playing this popular Indian version of PUBG Mobile can utilise these codes for a limited time. Game developer Krafton has also provided detailed information on how to use these redeem codes and the associated rules.

The BGMI battle royale game remains highly popular among Indian gamers. The game was first released in India as PUBG Mobile by a Chinese company called Tencent Gaming, but it was banned by the government in 2020. Later, Krafton took over and reintroduced the game under a new name, BGMI, while keeping the same exciting gameplay that players loved in PUBG Mobile.

New BGMI redeem codes 

  1. HHZCZ54A9C4CED9V
  2. HHZDZ9TNWVXWNKGH
  3. HHZEZG67A43RPBPQ
  4. HHZFZU9HFPC77V7P
  5. HHZGZKFKHUMFURW7
  6. HHZHZQ76VEHGFJV4
  7. HHZIZ7GVWPFCPUWU
  8. HHZJZV676KJNHSKP
  9. HHZKZW5XSBDU77WG
  10. HHZLZ9J64F9TQBD9
  11. HHZMZR6MC68TTNSA
  12. HHZNZEXQ3DVMU9TA
  13. HHZOZAVWE5CJBUMP
  14. HHZPZ8DGSS9KK7W4
  15. HHZQZN4Q69SNDKEJ
  16. HHZRZD6GQFNEKNKF
  17. HHZVZWX4S66RRPUK
  18. HHZTZC7R5SUBXRH3
  19. HHZUZFEWUHSNTTCP
  20. HHZBAZPFK7NKHREW
  21. HHZBBZQP68SDD9U6
  22. HHZBCZN4WJ3WTAMX
  23. HHZBDZFFQUMCDV66
  24. HHZBEZUKKVS3GANJ
  25. HHZBFZERB539PJ9Q
  26. HHZBGZFDMN5TDRQC
  27. HHZBHZ4V5ECCDUKX
  28. HHZBIZSJRAW34AKF
  29. HHZBJZE599JJ4468
  30. HHZBKZE4X4949T3W
  31. HHZBLZFPSQDH3CTC
  32. HHZBMZQABXPMS5W9
  33. HHZBNZRWWF87QWD3
  34. HHZBOZDX8TXFXTGV
  35. HHZBPZUGQKR4CK84
  36. HHZBQZTJFBWQTSG5
  37. HHZBRZUSF5FUXWGT
  38. HHZBVZJB8WEAGRF6
  39. HHZBTZ3K7HCJWHSV
  40. HHZBUZKF3QUTR3PR
  41. HHZCAZ69HR5FRT59
  42. HHZCBZQTU7JNJK9A
  43. HHZCCZPSWRRKX5DJ
  44. HHZCDZAWWV54U8W7
  45. HHZCEZVBW8WX9RK6
  46. HHZCFZF69836VBJ3
  47. HHZCGZU7MCMJFT4N
  48. HHZCHZJ95WQEGA5K
  49. HHZCIZ4EJP6RSVUK
  50. HHZCJZDJWCTSD5QM
  51. HHZCKZS5GUDKPK6V
  52. HHZCLZHB7GGWKET7
  53. HHZCMZT6HKSEQJNV
  54. HHZCNZP6DV75XKDE
  55. HHZCOZS4S3MFWWS5
  56. HHZCPZMECHWEUPA4
  57. HHZCQZ67TS8TNJCS
  58. HHZCRZBVGFFBSVCV
  59. HHZCVZ6P56AKBBQH

How to redeem BGMI codes

To use these BGMI redeem codes, gamers must visit the official redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

  • Enter your game's character ID.
  • Enter the redeem code you wish to use.
  • Enter the verification code and Captcha that appear on the screen.
  • A code redemption message will confirm the process.
  • Gamers will receive the in-game rewards directly to their account.

Rules for using redeem codes

Game developers have established specific rules for using these BGMI redeem codes:

  • Usage Limit: A maximum of 10 users can utilise a single redeem code.
  • Single Use: A gamer cannot redeem the same code twice.
  • Daily Limit: Only one redeem code can be used per user account per day.
  • Account Type: Redeem codes cannot be used from guest accounts.
  • Reward Delivery: Gamers will receive the in-game reward within 7 days of successfully redeeming the code.
  • Claim Period: Rewards earned from the code must be claimed within 30 days.
  • Expiration: These redeem codes are valid until February 26, 2026.

