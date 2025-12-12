BGMI redeem codes for exclusive in-game rewards: Many items including Mini 14 weapon skins for free

Krafton has released 49 new redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), offering gamers various rewards, including a free Mini 14 Weapon skin. Users playing this popular Indian version of PUBG Mobile can utilise these codes for a limited time. Game developer Krafton has also provided detailed information on how to use these redeem codes and the associated rules.
The BGMI battle royale game remains highly popular among Indian gamers. The game was first released in India as PUBG Mobile by a Chinese company called Tencent Gaming, but it was banned by the government in 2020. Later, Krafton took over and reintroduced the game under a new name, BGMI, while keeping the same exciting gameplay that players loved in PUBG Mobile.
New BGMI redeem codes
- HHZCZ54A9C4CED9V
- HHZDZ9TNWVXWNKGH
- HHZEZG67A43RPBPQ
- HHZFZU9HFPC77V7P
- HHZGZKFKHUMFURW7
- HHZHZQ76VEHGFJV4
- HHZIZ7GVWPFCPUWU
- HHZJZV676KJNHSKP
- HHZKZW5XSBDU77WG
- HHZLZ9J64F9TQBD9
- HHZMZR6MC68TTNSA
- HHZNZEXQ3DVMU9TA
- HHZOZAVWE5CJBUMP
- HHZPZ8DGSS9KK7W4
- HHZQZN4Q69SNDKEJ
- HHZRZD6GQFNEKNKF
- HHZVZWX4S66RRPUK
- HHZTZC7R5SUBXRH3
- HHZUZFEWUHSNTTCP
- HHZBAZPFK7NKHREW
- HHZBBZQP68SDD9U6
- HHZBCZN4WJ3WTAMX
- HHZBDZFFQUMCDV66
- HHZBEZUKKVS3GANJ
- HHZBFZERB539PJ9Q
- HHZBGZFDMN5TDRQC
- HHZBHZ4V5ECCDUKX
- HHZBIZSJRAW34AKF
- HHZBJZE599JJ4468
- HHZBKZE4X4949T3W
- HHZBLZFPSQDH3CTC
- HHZBMZQABXPMS5W9
- HHZBNZRWWF87QWD3
- HHZBOZDX8TXFXTGV
- HHZBPZUGQKR4CK84
- HHZBQZTJFBWQTSG5
- HHZBRZUSF5FUXWGT
- HHZBVZJB8WEAGRF6
- HHZBTZ3K7HCJWHSV
- HHZBUZKF3QUTR3PR
- HHZCAZ69HR5FRT59
- HHZCBZQTU7JNJK9A
- HHZCCZPSWRRKX5DJ
- HHZCDZAWWV54U8W7
- HHZCEZVBW8WX9RK6
- HHZCFZF69836VBJ3
- HHZCGZU7MCMJFT4N
- HHZCHZJ95WQEGA5K
- HHZCIZ4EJP6RSVUK
- HHZCJZDJWCTSD5QM
- HHZCKZS5GUDKPK6V
- HHZCLZHB7GGWKET7
- HHZCMZT6HKSEQJNV
- HHZCNZP6DV75XKDE
- HHZCOZS4S3MFWWS5
- HHZCPZMECHWEUPA4
- HHZCQZ67TS8TNJCS
- HHZCRZBVGFFBSVCV
- HHZCVZ6P56AKBBQH
How to redeem BGMI codes
To use these BGMI redeem codes, gamers must visit the official redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Follow these steps to claim your rewards:
- Enter your game's character ID.
- Enter the redeem code you wish to use.
- Enter the verification code and Captcha that appear on the screen.
- A code redemption message will confirm the process.
- Gamers will receive the in-game rewards directly to their account.
Rules for using redeem codes
Game developers have established specific rules for using these BGMI redeem codes:
- Usage Limit: A maximum of 10 users can utilise a single redeem code.
- Single Use: A gamer cannot redeem the same code twice.
- Daily Limit: Only one redeem code can be used per user account per day.
- Account Type: Redeem codes cannot be used from guest accounts.
- Reward Delivery: Gamers will receive the in-game reward within 7 days of successfully redeeming the code.
- Claim Period: Rewards earned from the code must be claimed within 30 days.
- Expiration: These redeem codes are valid until February 26, 2026.
