Image Source : BGMI BGMI brings in new characters from The Great British Teddy Bear Company

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), one of the known mobile games have recently launched a unique partnership with The Great British Teddy Bear Company, a prestigious soft toy brand and global intellectual property.

From today onwards, the players of BGIM will be able to get their hands on a specially designed game, themed GB Teddy Bear alongside a selection of The Great British Teddy Bear Company’s iconic British characters, including Sherlock Holmes Teddy Bear and Robin Hood Teddy Bear as in-game buddies.

Furthermore, the new players will be able to access the new and exclusive GB Teddy Bear items, from a GB Teddy Bear Set and GB Teddy Bear Cover to a GB Teddy Bear Ornament and GB Teddy Bear Parachute.

The Great British Teddy Bear Company was established in England in 2002 and has developed an internationally respected reputation for producing Britain’s finest Teddy Bears. Steeped in history, each GB Teddy Bear character celebrates an iconic part of British culture and tradition.