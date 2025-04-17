BGIS 2025 Grand Finals: Rs 3.2 Crore prize pool, star teams, and a new era for Indian esports The BGIS 2025 Crate, introduced this year, played a key role in growing the prize pool through community support. KRAFTON calls this tournament a celebration of India’s thriving gaming culture, with BGMI now crossing 200 million registered users.

New Delhi:

The Indian Esports scene is witnessing a historic moment as KRAFTON India announces a massive Rs 3.2 crore prize pool for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2025, a 60 per cent increase from last year. The announcement positions BGIS 2025 as the biggest Esports tournament in India, both in terms of scale and rewards.

Grand finals set for April 25–27 in Kolkata

The action-packed three-day Grand Finale will take place at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, from April 25–27. It will feature the Top 16 teams in the country. These finalists have fought through intense qualifying rounds and are now eyeing the ultimate prize in BGMI’s most prestigious tournament.

Top 16 finalist teams revealed

Here are the electrifying teams that have made it to the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals:

GodLike Esports: Legendary squad aiming for redemption Team SouL: Fan-favourite veterans with legacy and pressure Reckoning Esports: Disrupting the meta Orangutan: Power-packed performers Cincinnati Kids: Surprise underdogs with huge potential 4EverxRedxRoss: Precision gamers on the rise FS Esports: Tactical and fearless HadesxH4K: Chaotic duo bringing relentless pressure Genesis: Flashy wildcards with high-impact plays True Rippers: Calm, calculated, and consistent Medal Esports: Reinvented and ready THWxNONx: Explosive dark horse pair SOA Esports: Hungry challengers with nothing to lose Rivalry NRI: Blending strategy with flair Team Versatile: Adaptability is their game Bot Army: From underdogs to top-tier threats

More than just the top 16: Rs 1.2 Crore for top 32 teams

In a move to support the broader Esports ecosystem, KRAFTON has also allocated an additional Rs 1.2 crore to be shared among the Top 32 teams, ensuring that mid-tier and emerging teams are also rewarded. This is a major boost for the competitive scene and a big step toward making Esports a sustainable career path in India.

Community support powers growth

The introduction of the BGIS 2025 Crate has been a major success, with fans enthusiastically supporting their favourite teams. The crate helped boost the prize pool while directly contributing to the growth of the Indian Esports ecosystem.

KRAFTON Speaks: A Celebration of Indian Esports

Karan Pathak, Associate Director - Esports, KRAFTON India, said, “BGIS 2025 isn’t just a tournament — it’s a celebration of how far Indian Esports has come. The increased prize pool and the inclusion of more teams in the rewards structure reflect our commitment to the players and the fans.”

With over 200 million registered users, BGMI continues to dominate India’s mobile gaming scene. BGIS 2025 is not just a tournament — it’s a milestone in India's gaming journey.