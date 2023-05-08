Follow us on Image Source : BETTERHALF Betterhalf to hire 100 employees, strengthen the leadership team

Betterhalf, a matrimony super app, has announced its plans to expand its leadership team and increase its employee count from 150 to 250. The company aims to experience growth in the current market landscape and will hire new personnel across various departments such as marketing, business operations, HR, and finance. In order to strengthen its leadership team, Betterhalf is actively searching for a new VP of Growth and Marketing, an AVP for Business Operations, an HR Lead, and an Assistant Director of Finance.

"We announced an $8.5 million series last month and we are committed to growing the monthly gross revenue to Rs 100 crore in the next two years," said Pawan Gupta, Co-founder of Betterhalf.

"We're looking for seasoned leaders in growth and marketing, business operations, HR and Finance to help us solve complex business problems around the wedding market in India at scale," he added.

Betterhalf's search for new leaders comes after achieving a significant milestone of $2.5 million in annualised revenue in FY23 and experiencing a threefold increase in registered users within nine months.

Moreover, Betterhalf intends to execute a city expansion strategy, improve its supply partnerships, and enhance funnel conversion with the appointment of the new AVP for Business Operations.

