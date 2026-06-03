Best smartphones under Rs 10000 in 2026: 5 Budget phones with big batteries, 50MP cameras and 90Hz displays

New Delhi:

Smartphone prices are continuously rising across segments, and finding a handset which comes with the best features under a tight budget has become increasingly challenging. Thankfully, there are several brands which still offer smartphones under Rs 10,000 that deliver good performance, better batteries, decent cameras and modern features for everyday use.

Whether you want something for online classes, endless scrolling on social, binge-watching, or just keeping in touch, these affordable phones really give you your money’s worth.

Motorola Moto G05: Everything you need

The Moto G05 stands out in the budget crowd. You get a roomy 6.67-inch IPS display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, something that just makes everyday scrolling and swiping nicer. The cameras don’t disappoint either: a 50MP main shooter on the back, plus an 8MP selfie cam. Powering it all is the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, which manages daily tasks without breaking a sweat.

Price: Rs 7,299

Samsung Galaxy F05: Solid Value From a Name You Trust

Samsung’s Galaxy F05 is another smart pick if you are stretching each rupee. Here, you get a large 6.74-inch LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP front camera for all your video calls and selfies. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a hefty 5,000mAh battery—so you’re good for a full day, no problem.

Price: Rs 6,499

Redmi A5 4G: Big Screen, Reliable Performance

If you mostly need a phone that handles everyday stuff, the Redmi A5 4G is a good call. It sports a generous 6.8-inch IPS display, a 32MP main camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. The Unisoc T7250 processor isn’t flashy, but it gets the job done for basic apps, chatting, and streaming.

Price: Rs 7,999

Infinix Smart 8 HD: Smoother Screen, Smaller Price

Infinix keeps earning its spot in the budget space. The Smart 8 HD gives you a 6.6-inch IPS display with a slick 90Hz refresh rate—surprisingly rare at this price. You’ll find a 13MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and Unisoc T606 power under the hood. It even packs a 5,000mAh battery, so you won’t be reaching for the charger often.

Price: Rs 6,699

itel Zeno 20 Max: No-Nonsense Value

If you are after the basics (without sacrificing too much), check out the itel Zeno 20 Max. The device comes with a 6.6-inch display, a dual rear camera setup with 13MP and a 5MP lens on the front. The UNISOC T7100 chip handles typical daily tasks just fine, whether you’re watching videos or keeping up on social.

Price: Rs 6,999

So, which budget smartphone is right for you?

If the camera is the main thing for you, go for the Motorola Moto G05 or Samsung Galaxy F05; they both pack 50MP sensors that shine in this price range.

And in case you need a bigger screen, then the Redmi A5 4G has you covered. If smoother scrolling matters, the Infinix Smart 8 HD delivers a 90Hz experience at a wallet-friendly price.