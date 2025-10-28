Best budget air purifiers: Must-have models under Rs 10,000 for family Below are some air purifiers that can help you safeguard your family from the effects of suffocating air pollution.

New Delhi:

The severe pollution in Delhi and the NCR is dominating current discussions and news coverage, forcing people to breathe toxic air. The suffocating atmosphere, particularly since Diwali, is proving dangerous for children and the elderly. While outside air quality is hard to control, you can certainly purify the air inside your home.

The most effective tool for this is an air purifier. You'll be surprised to know that you can get a good air purifier for less than Rs 5,000. Here, we will tell you about some air purifiers, available on Amazon at discounts of up to 50 percent, with prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Top air purifiers under Rs 10,000

Honeywell Air Purifier

The Honeywell Air Purifier is affordable and operates completely silently. It is highly recommended for its quiet operation, as it cleans the air without making any noise. It is especially beneficial for homes with pets. It removes smoke, dust, and other pollutants, ensuring you breathe fresh air. You can buy it from Amazon for just Rs 4,998.

Ugaoo Lite Air Purifier

This mini purifier weighs 800 grams, and the company claims that, despite its small size, it can clean 99.99 percent of air pollutants. You won't need to worry about the filter, as it is permanent and does not require replacement. It is listed at Rs 4,699 on Amazon and is selling quickly due to its unique design and mood lighting feature.

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 features a smart digital display and an auto mode. The small air purifier designed for small rooms is available for Rs 4,999, while the version for medium rooms (such as 300–400 square feet) is available for Rs 8,499. A Wi-Fi-enabled smart model for living rooms is also available, with prices starting at Rs 4,999 and going up to Rs 19,499.

Qubo Air Purifier

The Qubo Air Purifier is a stalwart on the list of best air purifiers, with its quiet BLDC motor being a key feature. Its energy-saving mode and 9,000-hour filter life make it ideal for home use. You can control this air purifier via both a remote and an app, and it will ensure a completely pure and pollution-free environment in your home. It can remove approximately 99.99 percent of allergen particles and is available for Rs 9,990.

Levoit Air Purifier

This is an excellent air purifier that can also help protect you from diseases. It operates with a 24 dB sound level and comes equipped with a HEPA filter to prevent air quality from deteriorating. It also helps remove odors and has received good ratings. Its price is slightly higher, as you can buy it for Rs 10,999.

