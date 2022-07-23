Audio brand Truke kickstarts its Make-in-India initiative, aims annual production of 2 million units by 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Audio brand Truke kickstarts its Make-in-India initiative

Audio brand Truke has announced to manufacture all its products in India from next month onwards. In its bid to promote and accelerate PM Modi’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, Truke, a German brand is aiming to exponentially enhance its manufacturing capability by collaborating with Optiemus Electronics Ltd., a leading homegrown electronics manufacturing company.

In collaboration with Optiemus Electronics, the audio company is eyeing to significantly ramp up its production and aims to manufacture over 1 million units this year. By next year, Truke’s further endeavor is to amplify its production by producing over 2 million units in 2023. With multiple TWS products under BTG, S, Fit, AirBuds and Q series Truke has a strong foothold in the wearable accessories segment in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, the Founder and CEO, Truke India, said, “In the past couple of years we have devoted our efforts in R&D and delivering out-of-the-box products to our customers at affordable prices. The response has been overwhelming and helped us become one of the top audio brands in the country. We are ecstatic to kick-start our plan to manufacture in India and partner with Optiemus Electronics Ltd in our efforts to magnify our production capacity and transform India into a significant manufacturing hub. We are confident that we will continue to rise above every hurdle that comes to our path and become India’s leading soundware brand that provides an immaculate blend of power, performance and affordability to all our customers.”

Also on the occasion, Mr. A Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics Ltd., said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with Truke, which is taking significant strides towards innovative yet affordable hearable products, customized for Indian customers. Our government's strategic initiative through the Phased Manufacturing Program for Wearable/Hearable is significantly helping indigenous manufacturing and raising the bar for the Indian ESDM sector. Optiemus Electronics already has significant operations in this category and our aim is to further expand our base in the hearable and wearable category this year. We are confident with this partnership; we will take another leap towards the ‘Make In India’ initiative in electronics manufacturing in India.”

With a substantial increase expected in the audio brand’s production capabilities, Truke is delivering on its commitment to innovate affordable technology products and emerge as a disruptive force in the soundware segment.

