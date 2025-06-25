ASUS launches TUF F16 and ROG Strix G16 laptops in India with RTX 5050 GPU The lineup includes the TUF Gaming F16 and two ROG Strix G16 models powered by the latest Intel i5/i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 processors. Prices start at Rs 1,24,990, and the laptops are now available on ASUS’s official store, Flipkart, Amazon, and major offline retailers.

New Delhi:

ASUS India has launched three powerful new gaming laptops featuring the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. The lineup includes the TUF Gaming F16 and two variants of the ROG Strix G16, with prices starting at Rs 1,24,990. These laptops are aimed at gamers and creators looking for cutting-edge performance and portability.

ASUS TUF F16: Rugged build meets powerful specs

The TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JH) laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop comes with a 16-inch FHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming.

Key features include:

It comes with 8GB RTX 5050 GPU It is backed by a 90Wh battery It comes with Dolby Atmos audio Copilot-ready backlit keyboard It is priced at Rs 1,24,990

ROG Strix G16 (Intel Variant): For hardcore gamers

The ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR) laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14650HX and comes with a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and full DCI-P3 colour coverage. It offers:

It comes with 8GB RTX 5050 GPU It further supports 16GB RAM (expandable to 64GB) It comes with 1TB SSD It is backed by 90Wh battery It has been priced for Rs 1,59,990

ROG Strix G16 (AMD Variant): Raw power with Ryzen 9

The updated ROG Strix G16 (G614PH) packs an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX and features a 16-inch WUXGA 165Hz display. This model is designed for performance enthusiasts and includes:

It supports an 8GB RTX 5050 GPU It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM (expandable) It has 1TB SSD It supports advanced cooling and an audio system It is priced at Rs 1,44,990

Availability and where to buy?

The laptops are available for purchase through:

ASUS e-store

Flipkart and Amazon India

ROG stores and major offline retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital

Each model comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and 1 year of Microsoft 365 Basic.

Whether you're into competitive gaming, content creation, or multitasking, ASUS’s latest lineup delivers serious performance at competitive prices.