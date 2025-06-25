ASUS launches TUF F16 and ROG Strix G16 laptops in India with RTX 5050 GPU

ASUS India has launched three powerful new gaming laptops featuring the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU. The lineup includes the TUF Gaming F16 and two variants of the ROG Strix G16, with prices starting at Rs 1,24,990. These laptops are aimed at gamers and creators looking for cutting-edge performance and portability.
ASUS TUF F16: Rugged build meets powerful specs
The TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JH) laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop comes with a 16-inch FHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming.
Key features include:
- It comes with 8GB RTX 5050 GPU
- It is backed by a 90Wh battery
- It comes with Dolby Atmos audio
- Copilot-ready backlit keyboard
- It is priced at Rs 1,24,990
ROG Strix G16 (Intel Variant): For hardcore gamers
The ROG Strix G16 (G615JHR) laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-14650HX and comes with a 16-inch 2.5K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and full DCI-P3 colour coverage. It offers:
- It comes with 8GB RTX 5050 GPU
- It further supports 16GB RAM (expandable to 64GB)
- It comes with 1TB SSD
- It is backed by 90Wh battery
- It has been priced for Rs 1,59,990
ROG Strix G16 (AMD Variant): Raw power with Ryzen 9
The updated ROG Strix G16 (G614PH) packs an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX and features a 16-inch WUXGA 165Hz display. This model is designed for performance enthusiasts and includes:
- It supports an 8GB RTX 5050 GPU
- It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM (expandable)
- It has 1TB SSD
- It supports advanced cooling and an audio system
- It is priced at Rs 1,44,990
Availability and where to buy?
The laptops are available for purchase through:
- ASUS e-store
- Flipkart and Amazon India
- ROG stores and major offline retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital
Each model comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and 1 year of Microsoft 365 Basic.
Whether you're into competitive gaming, content creation, or multitasking, ASUS’s latest lineup delivers serious performance at competitive prices.