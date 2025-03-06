Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils IndiaAI compute portal, AIKosha dataset platform, other AI initiatives These initiatives were launched during the event hosted to celebrate the anniversary of the IndiaAI Mission. The new initiative will provide access to GPUs, datasets, and will help in AI innovations.

To celebrate a year of the IndiaAI Mission, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the IndiaAI compute portal and the AIKosha dataset platform on Thursday. These initiatives, part of the broader IndiaAI Mission, are designed to enhance access to artificial intelligence and spur innovation across various sectors.

The compute portal will offer access to over 18,000 GPUs, cloud storage, and other AI services, catering to students, startups, researchers, academia, and government departments. This initiative seeks to facilitate access to high-quality non-personal datasets, fostering AI-driven innovations.

Additionally, the Minister introduced AIKosha, an all-inclusive dataset platform that equips users with resources, tools, and expert guidance to help turn promising ideas into viable industry solutions. Model builders and developers will have access to datasets specifically tailored for creating India-centric AI models.

Vaishnaw also shared that the compute portal will play a crucial role in the development of India’s foundational AI model, noting that progress is well underway with 67 applications already received. Drawing a parallel with India’s cost-effective moon mission, he indicated that this foundational model will also be created at a significantly lower cost compared to international efforts.

Looking ahead, Vaishnaw expressed optimism that within the next 3 to 4 years, India will have its own GPUs competing on the global stage, emphasizing that the current costs for using these GPUs are attractively low, at less than Rs 100 per hour.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan highlighted that the launch of the compute portal is set to revolutionise how AI is deployed and implemented throughout the country. He noted that this portal represents the largest aspect of the IndiaAI Mission, with nearly 45 percent of its funding allocated to this area.

Krishnan further pointed out that technology, particularly AI, can be a powerful driver in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. In addition, MeitY introduced a competency framework for AI and public sector officials and launched the India AI Startups Global Acceleration Programme.

The ministry also recognized outstanding students under the India AI Fellowship programme and honored 30 selected AI applications. Last March, the cabinet approved the IndiaAI mission with a budget of Rs 10,371.92 crore, aimed at establishing a robust ecosystem to spur AI innovation through public-private partnerships. The mission is managed by the 'IndiaAI' Independent Business Division (IBD) under the Digital India Corporation (DIC).

Inputs from PTI