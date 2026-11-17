Apple is working on bringing in a new health research project in the US with OpenEvidence, a clinical AI platform. It was reported that they want to see how people use artificial intelligence to get health info. Basically, the company is checking whether AI-generated answers actually help folks make daily healthcare choices and if adding your own health data makes those answers more useful.

They are aiming for up to 200,000 participants, all 21 or older. Anyone who joins can ask health questions through a special iPhone app, see what the AI spits out, and give feedback on how helpful the info is.

Apple Health AI study: How will it work?

Apple says that they want to know if people trust AI health information and whether it is clear, reliable, and useful.

They also want to find out if these AI conversations can help users prep for doctor visits or explain their symptoms better.

The tech itself pulls from legit medical sources, like The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and Nature. When you ask something through the app, they will get an AI answer, plus links to peer-reviewed studies backing up whatever is in the response. You can rate and comment on those answers, so researchers can track how people actually feel about using medical AI.

One big part of the study: Does giving the AI your personal health data make the responses more relevant?

If you are up for it, you can share Apple HealthKit info like heart rate, exercise, sleep stats, and lab results. The app also has safety checks- if someone asks a serious health question, as it will guide them toward real healthcare pros or resources.

Apple Health AI Study: Eligibility and availability

Apple is clear about privacy: data from the study will not train any AI models. Participants decide what info they want to share, including HealthKit data and survey answers.

Who gets to join?

US residents, 21 and up, with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer running iOS 26 or higher. You sign up through the research app. And Apple is stressing that this app is strictly for research; it is not giving out diagnoses, as it is not treating anybody, and it is definitely not a substitute for actual medical advice.

Ultimately, this project gives Apple insight into how people use AI healthcare tools and whether plugging in personal info makes digital health guidance smarter for everyone.

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