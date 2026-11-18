California:

Thousands of Apple users experienced widespread service disruptions on Tuesday, with outages affecting iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and Apple Support, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Throughout the day, users reported difficulties accessing their iCloud accounts, which store photos, documents and other personal data. Several users also said they were unable to access Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store.

According to Downdetector, reports of problems with Apple Pay began rising around 11:40 am ET and peaked at approximately 12:15 pm ET. Reports of iCloud issues also surged shortly before noon. However, Downdetector's figures do not necessarily reflect the total number of users affected. Reports of disruptions had dropped significantly by 5 pm ET.

What caused the disruptions?

Following reports of widespread service disruptions, Apple confirmed that an internal software update had caused outages across several of its platforms. The company said most systems had since been restored and ruled out the possibility of a cyberattack, Fox Business reported.

In a statement, the company said many of its systems were back online after the internal update caused outages. Apple added that it was working to restore the remaining affected systems as quickly as possible.

"Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible," Fox Business quoted the company's statement as saying.

US agencies report technical disruptions

The Apple outages came amid other technical disruptions reported at US government agencies. Federal officials attributed Tuesday's temporary systems degradation at the National Security Agency (NSA) and last week's network outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to technical issues rather than cyber threats, Fox Business reported.

According to CNN, the disruption affected the agency's internal communications network, while officials are still working to determine the cause of the outage. The report said there was currently no indication of a cyberattack.

The Apple outage follows a major banking disruption on Monday, which originated at Chase Bank but also affected several other financial institutions. According to the website Downdetector, users listed Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo, and Zelle as down or experiencing issues. According to a spokesperson for Chase, bank services are affected by a technical bug, not a cyberattack. "Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete, but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a spokesperson said.

In separate incidents last week, a communications outage disrupted air traffic across the United States, while a Microsoft service disruption prevented many users from accessing Outlook emails and Microsoft 365 applications, including Teams and Word.

(With ANI inputs)

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