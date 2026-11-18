Apple services had a rough Tuesday, as it faced major outages with iCloud, the App Store, and Apple Music. All the services were hit by a widespread outage that messed up access for users everywhere. Even AppleCare on Device and a bunch of iCloud features stopped working, and Apple's System Status page kept updating as the problems unfolded. People reportedly struggled to sign in to their Apple accounts, and some could not even activate new iPhones at all.

Later, Apple admitted the outage came from an internal update, and it was not because of any cyberattack. They got most systems back up swiftly and said that they were working to fix whatever was still not functioning. By 6 PM Eastern, their status page showed everything was finally running again.

Apple services outage: Which services were affected?

At first, iCloud Account and Sign-in were down for everyone. That meant logins were slow or just did not work. Here is the list of services which faced trouble during the outage:

App Store

Apple Music

AppleCare

Apple School Manager

iCloud Mail

iCloud Web Apps

Schoolwork

Volume Purchase Program

Since iCloud ties into Apple account authentication, folks found their iPhones constantly asking for their Apple credentials. Reddit was full of stories about new iPhones refusing to activate.

Apple confirms internal update caused outage

Apple confirmed that an internal update triggered all this, and they were clear: it was not an outside attack. Their official statement said, “Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

They did not go into technical details, though, with no explanation of what went wrong.

They kept restoring services, updating the System Status page as each one came back. By Tuesday evening, all outages were marked as resolved.

Were Apple's services restored?

It is not just Apple, but this week was all about tech outages. Microsoft’s Outlook and Teams went down, and even an NSA internal network ran into trouble.

Social media was flooded with talks related to cyberattacks, but in the case of Apple, it was just a technical slip-up, a company update gone wrong.

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