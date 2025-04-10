Apple’s foldable iPad and iPhone tipped to launch in 2026: 18.8-inch display, new design leaked Apple may have taken its time, but 2026 could mark a major shift in its product strategy with the launch of foldable devices. With powerful specs and cutting-edge design, the iPad Fold and iPhone Fold are set to redefine the foldable experience.

Apple, one of the leading names in the technology world, is reportedly working on their new foldable technology, where the company is planning to introduce a new set of smartphones and tablets. According to a fresh research note by analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research, the company will be debuting not just a foldable iPhone but also a foldable iPad by next year.

Apple's iPad Fold may feature a massive 18.8-inch display

Although the company is still not making any noise about the development, as per Jeff Pu, the first-ever foldable iPad will come with an 18.8-inch foldable screen, making it one of the largest foldables in the tablet market. The device is expected to target users looking for a hybrid experience that merges the power of a MacBook with the portability of an iPad.

Apple's iPhone Fold to come with a compact yet powerful build!

Alongside the iPad, Apple is also tipped to unveil the iPhone Fold, featuring a 7.8-inch inner foldable display and a 5.5-inch outer cover screen. Rumours suggest the phone could ditch Face ID and instead come with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor for authentication.

Production timeline and design details

Both foldable devices have reportedly entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, with mass production expected to begin in Q4 2026. Notably, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had also reported that Apple is targeting a 2026 release for its foldables, confirming Pu’s timeline. The foldable iPhone is believed to have a book-style design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Expected price and market impact

The foldable iPhone could be priced at around USD 2,300 (which will be around Rs 2 lakh) in the US, placing it in the ultra-premium segment. Apple’s entry into the foldable market will intensify competition with rivals like Samsung, Huawei, Google, and Vivo, who already offer a variety of foldable models.