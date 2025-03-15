Apple’s AI woes: Siri chief acknowledges delays, vows major improvements Apple is reportedly working on a major Siri overhaul by 2027, aiming to make the virtual assistant more conversational and AI-driven, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. To achieve this, Apple plans to implement a complete infrastructure revamp and deeper AI integration.

Apple is facing significant challenges in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, particularly with its virtual assistant, Siri. Robby Walker, Apple’s senior director overseeing Siri, has acknowledged that the delays in AI-driven features have been both “ugly and embarrassing.” He addressed employees in an all-hands meeting, admitting that launching features before they were ready worsened the situation. Despite these setbacks, Walker assured employees that Apple remains committed to making Siri the best virtual assistant in the industry.

Apple’s AI challenges: A struggle to catch up

Apple has been lagging behind its competitors in AI advancements. While companies like OpenAI and Google have made significant strides, Apple’s AI-powered Siri enhancements have been plagued by delays and technical issues.

During the meeting, Walker praised the Siri team’s efforts but also acknowledged that the features aren’t working reliably enough to be released. The AI-powered Siri updates were originally expected in iOS 18.5 but have now been delayed until iOS 19 in 2025 at the earliest.

Why were Siri’s AI features delayed?

Apple initially planned to release next-gen AI features for Siri, allowing the assistant to:

Access personal data for better responses

Perform advanced voice commands for apps

Provide deep AI-driven insights

However, internal testing revealed that the features were only working 66-80% of the time, meaning one out of three commands failed. Apple executives, including software chief Craig Federighi, decided to postpone the release due to quality concerns.

Walker emphasized that while competitors might launch features in this state, Apple aims for a higher standard before releasing them to the public.

Siri’s AI future: A long road ahead

Siri's AI Makeover for 2027

Apple is reportedly planning a major Siri overhaul by 2027, making the assistant more conversational and AI-driven, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. This will require a complete infrastructure revamp and further AI integration.

Management Reshuffle and Team Morale

Walker admitted that employees might feel burnt out, frustrated, or even embarrassed over the delays. However, he encouraged them to stay focused on delivering “the world’s greatest virtual assistant.” Apple is also considering restructuring the Siri leadership team under John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of AI, to improve development efficiency.

The road ahead for Siri and Apple Intelligence

Despite the setbacks, Apple is pushing forward with Apple Intelligence, the company’s broader AI strategy. Siri is expected to receive:

Type-to-Siri improvements

Apple product knowledge integration

Support for multiple languages

Walker concluded on an optimistic note, saying, “We will ship the world’s greatest virtual assistant.” However, with major AI advancements still years away, Apple must work hard to prove that Siri can compete with the best AI assistants in the industry.

ALSO READ: Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 15: Get bundles, skins and diamonds for free

ALSO READ: Delhi man dies in AC blast: Important safety tips before using your air conditioner