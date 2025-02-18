Apple plans to introduce Smart Glasses and AirPods with cameras by 2027 Apple is set to launch three major tech-updated products- smart glasses, AirPods with built-in cameras, and more before 2027. Currently, the products are in the testing phase and if successful, the new wearables could redefine the art of interacting with smart devices.

Apple is reportedly working on smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras, aiming to revolutionize wearable technology. This development, revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggests Apple is exploring new frontiers in visual intelligence. However, these futuristic devices aren’t expected to hit the market before 2027, and there’s a possibility they may never see the light of day.

Apple’s Next Big Move: Smart Glasses

It was reported in Mashable India that Apple is venturing into smart eyewear. Unlike full-fledged augmented reality (AR) headsets, these glasses will reportedly include:

Built-in cameras for smart functionalities

Integrated speakers and microphones for seamless audio

Visual intelligence to enhance everyday use without overwhelming users

The goal is to blend technology into daily life effortlessly, much like Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have gained popularity for their sleek design and AI-powered features.

Camera-equipped AirPods: A new experiment?

Apple is also exploring AirPods with cameras, a concept that sounds futuristic but raises concerns about privacy and practicality. While details are scarce, these AirPods may incorporate spatial awareness and gesture-based controls, further enhancing the user experience.

This aligns with Apple’s long-term vision of integrating AI-driven visual intelligence across multiple devices, strengthening its wearable tech ecosystem.

Expanding the Apple Vision Pro ecosystem

Apple has already heavily invested in visual intelligence with the Apple Vision Pro. By extending these capabilities to smart glasses and AirPods, Apple aims to:

Compete with Meta’s wearable tech offerings

Create a seamless, AI-powered ecosystem

Set new standards for immersive tech experiences

If Apple’s smart glasses become a reality, they could reshape the future of wearable gadgets, offering a stylish, practical alternative to bulky AR headsets.

What’s next? Apple’s October event plans

While these futuristic products are still years away, Apple fans won’t have to wait long for new hardware updates. At Apple’s October 2025 event, the company is expected to introduce:

M4-powered Macs, including a redesigned Mac Mini and an updated 24-inch iMac

New MacBook Pro models with multiple M4 chip configurations

Updated iPad lineup, including refreshed versions of the iPad and iPad Mini

iOS 18.1 stable release, bringing the latest AI enhancements

Apple’s vision for the future

Apple’s commitment to innovation is clear. Smart glasses and AI-driven AirPods could mark a major shift in wearable technology, making futuristic features more accessible to everyday users.

While we may have to wait until 2027 (or beyond) to see these products, Apple’s long-term strategy suggests a deeply interconnected ecosystem where AI, wearables, and smart devices work together seamlessly.

