Apple may merge Action Button with camera control on 2027 iPhone, tipster claims

Apple are expected to go full-on design refresh with their 20th-anniversary iPhone in 2027 (the original iPhone was launched by Steve Jobs in 2007). They did the same thing in 2017 with the iPhone X, which was a complete redesign to mark the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone. A new leak has it that the 20th anniversary model could see the Action Button go (it would still work via the Camera Control button).

Apple may merge Action Button functions with Camera Control

A tipster on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Momentary Digital, is claiming that Apple could go the full hog and eliminate the dedicated Action Button with its new iPhone (due H2 2027).

As per the leak, the company could be integrating the Action Button functionality into the existing Camera Control button. A tap of the button would presumably launch the camera, and a hold would activate the function that's currently assigned to the Action Button.

If it goes ahead, this would allow Apple to simplify the physical button layout significantly whilst still giving you access to the customisable shortcuts that the Action Button provides. That said, Apple have not confirmed this at all.

Action Button and Camera Control: What do they do?

Apple introduced the Action Button with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023. The Action Button replaces the Alert Slider and is fully customisable with a range of functions (flashlight, camera, voice memo, switch Focus modes etc). It is the mute switch by default.

The Camera Control button came with the iPhone 16 series in 2024. It is a touch-sensitive physical button which you can use to launch the camera, take a photo, adjust the zoom and switch between camera modes. A long press will also trigger Apple's Visual Intelligence, so you can point the camera at an object and ask it questions.

What we know about the 20th Anniversary iPhone

The rumoured 2027 iPhone is expected to be a major design refresh, with reports suggesting a glass-based design. It could be the perfect opportunity for Apple to go a bit more different on the design with an anniversary launch in the same way they did with the iPhone X.

Interestingly, the iPhone Duo (Apple's first book-style foldable) is the first device in the iPhone 16 range to arrive without an Action Button. It has a Touch ID sensor instead for authentication and retains the Camera Control button.

Apple have not announced the 20th anniversary iPhone at all and has not confirmed anything at all about its design or features. The reported changes are therefore all speculation until Apple makes an official announcement.

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