Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M5 chip in India with price starting at Rs 1,69,900 The new MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is claimed to be faster than the previous generation, featuring a bigger battery and the Center Stage camera, which debuted with the iPhone 17 series.

New Delhi:

Apple has officially launched its new MacBook Pro in India. The redesigned notebook features the latest M5 chip, which delivers a significant performance leap, claiming up to 3.5 times better AI processing and 1.6 times better graphic performance compared to the previous MacBook Pro with the M4 chipset.

The company has also enhanced the battery life, with the new MacBook Pro now claimed to offer an impressive 24-hour battery life. Additionally, the laptop includes a Center Stage camera, a feature that first debuted with the iPhone 17 Pro.

MacBook Pro (2025) key specifications

The new MacBook Pro is built around Apple's latest M5 chip, which features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine for dedicated on-device AI tasks. Customers can configure the laptop with up to 32GB of Unified Memory and up to 4TB of SSD storage. Apple notes that the SSD storage on the new model is twice as fast as the previous generation.

Feature Details Display 14.2-inch (3,024 x 1,964 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR with up to 120Hz ProMotion, True Tone, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. Available with an optional nano-texture finish. Battery 72.4Wh battery, offering up to 24 hours of video streaming. Ships with a 70W USB Type-C power adapter (96W adapter optional). Camera and Audio 12-megapixel Center Stage camera and a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Security Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication. Operating System Runs on macOS Tahoe (macOS 26) out-of-the-box, with support for Apple Intelligence features. Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SDXC card slot. Dimensions Measures 312.6 x 155 x 221.2mm and weighs 1.55kg.

MacBook Pro (2025) India pricing and availability

The new MacBook Pro is competitively priced in India, with three main configurations available:

Configuration Price Base Model (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD) Rs 1,69,900 Mid-Tier (16GB RAM + 1TB SSD) Rs 1,89,900 Top Standard (24GB RAM + 1TB SSD) Rs 2,09,900

The new laptop is available to pre-order now in Silver and Space Black colorways. The official sale begins in India on October 22. Students can benefit from a Rs 10,000 discount when purchasing the device through Apple's Education Store.

