Apple iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8 available in India: Know the price, availability and discounts

The new Apple 14 series and Apple Watch Series 16 went on sale in India today (Sep 16), and the company keeps pushing India on the global map with every year's launch.

Those interested can now buy iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE from Apple Authorised resellers and Apple Store Online in the country.

On Apple Store Online, customers get up to Rs 6,000 instant savings on orders over Rs 54,900 with HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition, there is a 'No Cost EMI' option for purchases made by credit cards from most leading banks.

According to industry experts, within the new series, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 are going to be the best-sellers in India.

Apple Authorised Resellers in the country have received robust demand for the new series.

Customers in India can get the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 for Rs 79,900 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 89,900

Customers can further get an iPhone 14 Pro at Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 139,900 (starting prices).

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The Pro models feature the Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with Dynamic Island.

Apple Watch Series 8 delivers best-in-class health features, including an innovative temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women's health, and Crash Detection for severe car crashes.

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Rs 45,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900. HDFC offers a cashback of Rs 3000 on Apple Watch Series 8 and Rs 2000 on Apple Watch SE.

If you are looking forward to getting your hands on the latest iPhone 14 Plus, then you will have to wait till October 7.

Inputs from IANS

