Apple introduces new iPad Air with the M1 chip: specs, availability and price

Apple has introduced the new iPad Air with an M1 chip, which claims to deliver a massive leap in performance. iPad Air features the new Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience and a type-C USB port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and 5G support. The new iPad Air will be open for pre-orders from March 11 and will be in stores from March 18 onwards.

Featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the device is powered by an M1 chip and comes with all-day battery life. Powered by the 8-core CPU, the new iPad is capable to delivers up to 60% faster performance, up to 2x faster graphics performance, when compared to the previous version of iPad Air.

The device is capable to enable editing multiple streams of 4K video, playing graphics-intensive games, redesigning a room in 3D, and AR (augmented reality). The device features an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage, which automatically pans and enables the user to keep in view while they move around. Also, the device features a 12MP Wide camera at the rear panel which is capable to shoot 4K video, scanning documents, and viewing AR experiences.

iPad Air comes with faster wireless connectivity with 5G. The device can speed up to 3.5Gbps in ideal conditions and further comes with an eSIM along with Wi-Fi 6 support. The device is compatible with Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Smart Keyboard Folio, and will be available in black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and marine blue.