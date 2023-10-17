Apple introduces new 'Apple Pencil' with USB-C portability: Check price and key features

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE WEBSITE The new Apple Pencil will be available from November.

In good news for the iPad users, American multinational technology company Apple announced a new affordable 'Apple Pencil' on Tuesday. According to the company, the new Apple Pencil has minimal latency, tilt sensitivity, and pixel-perfect accuracy, making it perfect for note-taking, sketching, journaling, and more. The new Apple Pencil will be available beginning in early November.

Here are the key features of Apple Pencil:

The new Apple Pencil is designed with a matte finish.

It has a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad for storage.

The new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C.

It works great with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform.

The new Apple Pencil supports hover which allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

It enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life upon being magnetically attached to the iPad for storage.

What more Apple Pencil bring to the table?

The announcement comes amid Apple's wider use of USB-C in its product lineup following the release of the iPhone 15 models, which for the first time use a USB-C socket rather than Apple's Lightning charger for charging. “Apple Pencil has revolutionized note-taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

The new USB-C Apple Pencil measures 7.5 x 155mm and weighs 20.5 grams, making it nearly identical to the Apple Pencil 2. It costs $79 or Rs 6,000 (approx). The new Apple Pencil is compatible with the following iPads:

iPad (2022)

iPad Air (2022)

iPad Air (2020)

iPad mini (2021)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2022)

iPad Pro 11 (2022)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)

iPad Pro 11 (2021)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)

iPad Pro 11 (2020)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

iPad Pro 11 (2018)

