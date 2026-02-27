Apple expands India retail footprint with a new Borivali Store at Sky City Mall

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading tech brand, has extended its retail presence in India by opening another store at Borivali (Mumbai). Now, customers can visit Sky City Mall to buy their latest Apple devices – iPhone, iPad, MacBook and more. This is the second Apple store in Mumbai and the sixth one in the Indian market.

Apple Borivali set to open in Mumbai

The new store aims to serve customers across Mumbai — from first-time iPhone buyers to creators, students, and small businesses — by offering hands-on product experiences, expert support, and community-driven sessions.

Explore the latest Apple products

Inside, you can check out all the newest Apple gear. We are talking about:

iPhone 17 lineup

iPhone Air

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Series 11

The latest iPad

Latest Mac models with the speedy M5 chip.

The new store will have a big team of over 70 people who are ready to help you set up your device, switch to iOS, safely transfer your data, or even trade in your old phone – helping the customers to navigate them with the right steps.

Need flexible payment options?

I'll be walking you through those, too. And if you prefer to shop online, you can just swing by later and pick up your order with Apple Pickup.

But it’s not just about buying stuff. Apple Borivali will host daily “Today at Apple” sessions—free workshops run by Apple Creatives.

(Image Source : APPLE)Apple store in Borivali, Mumbai

Want to learn how to take better photos with your iPhone? Curious about Apple Intelligence?

Maybe your kid wants to try their hand at coding. There’s something for everyone, and you can book a spot online starting the day the store opens.

This store is another big step for Apple in India, joining other spots like Apple BKC, Saket, Hebbal, Koregaon Park, and Noida.

Like every Apple Store worldwide, Borivali runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. If you are a business owner, there is a dedicated team to help you out. And of course, you can explore all of Apple’s services—Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more.