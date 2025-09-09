Apple Event iPhone 17 Series launch: iPhone 17 Air, AirPods 3 Pro and new Apple Watch Series launched The new Apple AirPods 3 Pro come with a live translation feature and also include health monitoring capabilities. Apple has also launched Apple Watch Series 11.

New Delhi:

Apple today held its "Awe-Dropping" event, where the company launched its iPhone 17 series, new AirPods, and Apple Watch. The event started with a focus on design. Here are highlights from the event.

iPhone 17 Pro

Apple has refreshed the design of the iPhone 17 Pro. The body is now made from an aluminum alloy and features a new heat dissipation system with a vapor chamber to cool the device. The back is protected by Ceramic Shield.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro features a triple-rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor. It also gets an 18MP front camera for selfies.

iPhone Air

The company introduced the iPhone 17 Air, its slimmest iPhone yet, with a thickness of just 5.6mm. It features a 6.5-inch display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, protected by Ceramic Shield 2, and its frame is made of titanium. Powered by the A19 Pro chipset, the company claims it is the most power-efficient iPhone. For photography, it features a 48MP Fusion camera system along with a 12MP telephoto lens and an 18MP front camera for selfies. The device also supports a dual-camera video feature and is eSIM-only. According to the company's claims, the smartphone offers all-day battery life.

iPhone 17

The new iPhone now features a 6.3-inch display with slimmer bezels and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It also introduces Ceramic Shield 2, which adds to its hardness.

Powered by the A19 chipset, the device includes an updated display engine, a 16-core neural engine, and a 5-core CPU. The iPhone also gets a camera upgrade, now featuring a Center Stage front camera that can take photos in different orientations.

AirPods 3 Pro

The newly launched AirPods 3 Pro feature active noise cancellation that is twice as powerful as its predecessors. They also get a live translation feature powered by Apple Intelligence. The feature begins with a gesture, and the active noise cancellation lowers the volume of the person speaking. Your iPhone will then translate your language, and if both people are wearing the new AirPods, they will hear the translation.

The AirPods' design has also been optimised to fit more ears. They now come with an IP57 rating for increased durability. The AirPods can also measure heart rate, and users can track 50 workout types with them. The AirPods offer 8 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation and 10 hours with transparency mode. They will be available starting September 19.

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple introduced the new Apple Watch Series 11 with a scratch-resistant glass display. It now comes with 5G connectivity and is more power-efficient. The watch runs on watchOS 26 and uses a liquid glass flow process. It also features comprehensive health tracking, with new updates to heart health and sleep monitoring.

The watch now uses an advanced algorithm to identify potential hypertension and will also report on the quality of your sleep, offering suggestions on how to improve it. The Series 11 gets 24 hours of battery life and is available with an aluminum body in a range of new colors.

Apple Watch SE 3

The company also introduced the Apple Watch SE 3, which features an S10 chipset. It now supports gestures like Double Tap and has a wrist temperature sensor. The SE 3 gets up to 18 hours of battery life and supports fast charging, with 8 hours of charge in just 15 minutes. It also includes 5G connectivity and sleep apnea notifications.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Finally, the company introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It gets a new OLED and LTPO 3 screen that is both brighter and refreshes more frequently. The Ultra 3 also supports satellite connectivity for messaging, has 5G, and a larger battery that provides up to 42 hours of battery life. It is built with a durable titanium body.

