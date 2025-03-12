Apple Arcade to add 6 new games in April 2025: Katamari, Space Invaders and more Apple Arcade is set to expand its game library with 6 new games and major updates, which will officially roll out in April 2025. These additions will join the platform’s award-winning catalogue, offering players a mix of classic arcade revivals, puzzle adventures, and more.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE (coming on April 3)

The Katamari franchise returns after nearly 8 years with an exclusive Apple Arcade release. Players will roll up objects to create stars while boosting the King of All Cosmos' live stream audience.

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve (set to launch on April 3)

TAITO brings a modern twist to the legendary arcade shooter. The game starts with classic pixelated visuals but evolves into a high-speed 3D experience, featuring guest ships from iconic TAITO games.

puffies. (set to launch on April 3)

A relaxing jigsaw puzzle game with puffy stickers. Solve unique puzzles, collect themed stickers, and climb the leaderboards with daily challenges.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ (set to launch on April 3)

The beloved park-building sim gets an Apple Arcade upgrade! Enjoy enhanced gameplay with three expansion packs—Wacky Worlds, Time Twister, and Toolkit.

The Game of Life 2+ (set to launch on April 3)

The classic board game’s sequel lets players create their own path through life—pursue dream jobs, adopt pets, and chase happiness, wealth, or knowledge.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ (set to launch on April 3)

A STEM-based adventure for young learners featuring Mecha Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby. Kids can explore coding, physics, and music through engaging mini-games.

Upcoming game in March

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition (March 13): Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joins the Greatest mode.

PGA TOUR Pro Golf (March 13): New TPC Sawgrass course and solo challenges in Campaign mode.

New TPC Sawgrass course and solo challenges in Campaign mode. Skate City-New York (March 27): 30 new levels and 90 objectives in Pro Skate mode.

Apple Arcade continues to grow, offering over 200 games with no ads or in-app purchases.

