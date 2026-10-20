Apple announces ‘Pro and Tell’ event for October 28: New MacBooks, iPad Mini 8 expected

Apple looks ready to drop more hardware next week, expanding its range of devices once again. The company has been planning a ‘Pro and Tell’ event on October 28, just weeks after its latest reveals. While Apple has not spelled out exactly which products are coming, all signs point toward new Macs and the eighth-generation iPad mini hitting the spotlight.

The show kicks off in Los Angeles at 10am Pacific, and Apple’s already sent out invites to media. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior marketing exec, has teased the event on X too. Unlike its classic launch keynotes, this event is all about hands-on product demos—think more “try it” than “watch it.”

So, what should people expect from “Pro and Tell”?

Most likely, Apple will show off updated Macs plus a fresh iPad mini. But the company has been keeping quiet about which devices are actually making their debut or when they will be available.

This comes on the heels of Apple’s recent hardware launches, including HomeView, a new Apple TV 4K, and the HomePod mini 2. Clearly, the company has not slowed down, especially as competition gets tougher in the high-end computer space.

MacBook with an OLED touchscreen

One of the big rumours swirling is a redesigned MacBook with an OLED touchscreen, possibly called the MacBook Ultra. That name isn’t locked in, but the device sounds intriguing. Reports mention features like Dynamic Island, a lighter build, and Apple’s new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. If Apple unveils this touchscreen MacBook, it’d be a major shift from their usual formula—some fans are excited about the idea, while others want bigger changes.

Macs may get refreshes

The iMac and entry-level MacBook Pros could get updated features with the new M6 chipset, but probably stick with their existing looks.

No official confirmation yet

The rumoured touchscreen MacBook has divided opinions online, with debates over whether it’s a hit or miss.

On the tablet side, Apple might introduce the eighth-generation iPad mini.

The big change?

An OLED display, which could mean better contrast and deeper blacks than before. Thereis still some uncertainty about:

The panel’s refresh rate

Some reports say 60Hz

But many users are hoping for a jump to 120Hz. Other tweaks might include new speakers, a slightly fresher design, and moving the front camera to the long edge. Under the hood, the iPad mini 8 could pack the A20 Pro chip, the same one found in Apple’s latest top-tier phones. Again, Apple has not confirmed any specs or release dates.

Apple is gearing up to face tough rivals in the premium laptop market. Microsoft is moving fast, with a beefed-up Surface Laptop lineup aimed squarely at Apple’s silicon-powered Macs.

Pricing will matter a lot here

Both the rumoured MacBook Ultra and OLED iPad mini seem packed with upgrades, but nobody knows their price tags or when buyers can actually get them.

Overall, the tech giant is set to unleash more details on October 28. Until then, treat everything you hear as speculation, nothing’s certain until Apple says so.

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