Anthropic launches Claude Meetings in Beta: AI assistant can join Google Meet, take notes and create documents

Anthropic just rolled out Claude Meetings, a new feature that actually brings its AI assistant into your video calls. Now, Claude can join Google Meet meetings as a real participant and help out in real time. It can answer questions, summarise the conversation, whip up documents or whiteboards on the spot based on what's being discussed, and stick around to make sure your team stays productive.

Currently, they are launching this in beta for the Claude Team and Enterprise subscribers, starting with Google Meet. This is a big step for Claude as it is moving from just chatting with individuals to actually pitching in during business meetings.

So, how does it work?

You invite Claude into your Google Meet call, and it shows up on screen as one of the participants. Anyone can ask it questions during the meeting, either out loud or in the chat. Claude usually replies in writing, but if it needs to grab info from other sources, it will do that, as long as it has the permissions it needs.

Claude also tracks the conversation and helps with tasks on the fly. If you are talking about a new project, you can ask it to draft plans, create timelines, or put together documents, all without leaving the call.

Everyone on the team can keep editing these documents and whiteboards while the user is still talking.

The standout feature

Claude saves all the important stuff for later. After your meeting, you will find the transcript, summary, notes, action items, and any documents or whiteboards it made on a page at claude.ai. You can go back anytime to review what happened or ask Claude follow-up questions.

There is no audio recording, just transcripts and descriptions of shared screens. Claude posts a message when it joins the meeting, so everyone knows it’s there.

Anthropic also stresses that meeting participants should be told about the transcription and asked for their consent before enabling the feature. If someone from outside your company joins, Claude will automatically exit. It will not join calls with external guests by default.

For now, Claude Meetings is only available in beta to Google Meet users on Team and Enterprise plans. Team subscribers get it by default, but admins can turn it off if needed. Enterprise customers need admins to enable it for their groups. The beta is not open to organisations with zero data retention, HIPAA-ready setups, or custom encryption keys.

During the beta, users will not be able to pay extra for transcripts, notes, or Claude’s responses, but using connected tools counts against your subscription limits. The documents and whiteboards Claude makes in meetings are free up until February 10, 2027.

Anthropic plans to add support for more video platforms, but they have not given any dates yet.

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