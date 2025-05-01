Amazon's new sale starts today, offering discounts of up to 75% on ACs, TVs, Fridges, Coolers, and more The Great Summer Sale is starting from midnight on the e-commerce website Amazon. In this sale, you can bring home AC, fridge, cooler, washing machine, smart TV etc. at cheap prices.

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated Great Summer Sale has kicked off on Amazon at midnight today, featuring incredible discounts on a range of electronic items, including air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, and coolers. During this sale, you can snag top home appliances like ACs and TVs at discounts of up to 75 percent. You’ll find amazing deals on ACs and refrigerators from renowned brands such as Haier, Lloyd, and Samsung, while exciting offers on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Panasonic are also up for grabs. In addition, you can pick up coolers and washing machines at great prices.

Discount on air conditioners

In the Amazon Sale, a variety of Split ACs are available with discounts of up to 50 percent. For instance, you can bring home Voltas' 1.5-ton 3-star Split AC for just Rs 33,990, a steep drop from its original price of Rs 67,990.

Lloyd’s 3-star Split AC is now priced at Rs 34,990, offering a fantastic discount of around Rs 24,500 from its previous price of Rs 58,990.

If you're looking for a Haier AC, you can get one for Rs 34,990, which is half-off from its original price of Rs 69,990, making it a great choice.

Refrigerators at up to 60 percent off

You can also find Midea's 190-liter 3-star single door fridge for Rs 14,490, reflecting a discount of 26 precent off its original price of Rs 21,990.

Haier is offering a 240-liter double door fridge for an attractive price of just Rs 21,990.

Additionally, there’s a special discount of Rs 20,000 on Samsung's 419-liter double door fridge, allowing you to purchase it for Rs 51,990.

Beyond ACs and fridges, you’ll also have the opportunity to buy many other home appliances like washing machines, coolers, chimneys, and smart TVs at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

