Amazon's new sale offers up to 50% off on 1.5-ton split AC: Check deals here

Living without an air conditioner during the summer can be quite a challenge, making it an essential part of our daily lives. When the sticky heat of the rainy season rolls in, fans and coolers just don’t cut it, and that’s when an air conditioner truly shines. Right now, there’s a fantastic sale on the e-commerce site Amazon, where you can snag a 1.5-ton split AC at half the original price. Plus, there are additional bank discounts available when you make your purchase.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton

You can get the Panasonic 1.5-ton split AC at a 30 per cent discount. Originally priced at Rs 64,400, it’s now listed at Rs 44,990. On top of that, you can enjoy a bank discount of Rs 2,500. This model boasts a 5-star energy rating and features a versatile 7-in-1 cooling mode.

Daikin 1.5 Ton

The Daikin 1.5-ton split AC is being offered at a 36 per cent discount. It’s listed on Amazon for Rs 50,400 but is now available for just Rs 37,490. Additionally, there’s a bank discount of Rs 2,000. This air conditioner comes with a 3-star energy rating.

Godrej 1.5 Ton

The Godrej 1.5-ton split AC is available at a remarkable 38 per cent discount. Previously priced at Rs 45,000, it can now be bought for Rs 31,990. You can also take advantage of a bank discount of Rs 2,000 with this model. It has a 3-star energy rating and features a convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode.

Lloyd 1.5 Ton

Another great option is the Lloyd 1.5-ton split AC, which is currently being sold for 40 per cent less. Its original price of Rs 66,900 has dropped to Rs 39,990 on Amazon. There’s also a bank discount of Rs 2,000 available. This model boasts a 5-star energy rating and comes with a convertible 5-in-1 cooling mode.

Voltas 1.5 Ton

Lastly, the Voltas 1.5-ton split AC is an exceptional deal at 50 per cent off. While it was originally listed at Rs 67,990, it can now be yours for Rs 33,990. You’ll also receive a Rs 2,000 bank discount. This air conditioner features a 3-star energy rating and has a 4-in-1 cooling mode.

