Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale starting soon with big discounts on smartphones from Samsung, iQOO, Apple

New Delhi:

Amazon has officially announced its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is set to begin soon on the e-commerce platform. This announcement follows Flipkart's recent reveal of its own festive sale. As in previous years, this sale will offer significant discounts on a wide range of products, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and home appliances. Amazon has also launched a dedicated microsite for the event.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers and discounts

During the sale, interested buyers find incredible deals on products from top brands like Samsung, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, HP, Boat, and Sony. The company is offering a 10 per cent bank discount on all purchases made with SBI credit and debit cards. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Here's a look at some of the expected discounts:

Electronics: Up to a 40 per cent discount on electronic items.

Accessories: Up to an 80 per cent discount on accessories from brands like HP, Samsung, Boat, and Sony.

Home Appliances: Up to a 65 per cent discount on home appliances from brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, and Godrej.

Smart TVs: Up to a 65 per cent discount on the latest smart TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi.

Audio Products: Up to a 50 per cent discount on audio products.

Early access for prime members

While Amazon has not yet announced the exact start date, the sale is expected to coincide with Flipkart's festive event. Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access to the deals, allowing them to snag popular items like the OnePlus 13R, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and iQOO 13 before anyone else.

