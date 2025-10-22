Amazon's AI Robots to revolutionise warehouses, but 5 lakh jobs in jeopardy Amazon is planning to automate up to 75% of its operations, potentially replacing around 5 lakh jobs with robots by 2033. The company is preparing strategies to manage public backlash while continuing short-term hiring for seasonal demand.

New Delhi:

Amazon, a leading e-commerce company, is said to be replacing more than 5 lakh human positions with AI robots in the coming years (time unspecified). The report stated that the internal documents stated that the company's robotics department will automate close to 75 per cent of its warehousing operations and reduce its reliance on human labour significantly.

As per a report filed by The New York Times, at present, Amazon employs around 1.2 million people, but the company’s internal projections suggest that it will avoid hiring around 1.6 lakh new employees in the U.S. by 2027 due to increasing automation.

Cost savings through a robot workforce

The report adds that Amazon's transition to automation would help the company save approximately Rs 26 (30 cents) per product it picks, packs, and ships. Amazon plans to avoid almost 6 lakh hirings of job hires by 2033 while doubling the sales volume via robotics and artificial intelligence-driven systems.

Company Prepares for Public Backlash

The leaked reports said that Amazon is gearing up for potential backlash with wholesale job cuts. To temper the public outcry, the company will make use of words such as "advanced technology" in place of "automation" and "cobots" rather than "robots."

The e-commerce giant is also reportedly making efforts to burnish its public image by enhancing involvement in social welfare schemes and projecting itself as a "good corporate citizen."

Amazon's Robotics History

Amazon started its automation experience a decade ago when it purchased the robotics company Kiva Systems in 2012 for $775 million. It has since established a range of AI-powered warehouse solutions. Amazon recently opened its most sophisticated warehouse, where close to 1,000 robots handle packages with minimal intervention from humans.

Holiday season hiring plans proceed

Even as it has been making a big push on automation, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel informed The New York Times that the report is that of an individual internal group and not representative of the company. She said Amazon will be hiring 2.5 lakh employees for this holiday season, although it is not yet known whether they will be permanent or seasonal employees.