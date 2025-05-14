Amazon Prime Video subscription prices may increase, making web series, movies more expensive to watch Amazon Prime Video's subscription plans are likely to become more expensive next month. According to reports, users may need to spend more to access ad-free series and shows on Prime Video.

Watching web series, movies, and shows on Amazon Prime Video may become pricier in the near future. The company is considering raising its monthly and yearly subscription fees. Starting June 17, users will notice ads appearing on Prime Video. If viewers want to enjoy an ad-free experience, they’ll need to opt for an ad-free plan, which will significantly affect their wallet. Currently, Amazon Prime Video offers three subscription plans in India, providing users with perks like one-day delivery, Prime Music, and various e-commerce services. According to reports, beginning next month, an ad-free add-on plan will be mandatory for users who wish to avoid ads on Amazon Prime Video.

This add-on will cost Rs 699 annually or Rs 129 monthly, in addition to their existing subscription. Users who choose not to subscribe to this add-on will see ads while watching their favorite movies or web series, but they will continue to enjoy the other benefits of Prime, such as fast delivery, Prime Music, and Prime Reading.

Amazon Prime membership plans

In India, Prime offers three types of membership plans: the Prime Shopping Edition, Prime Lite, and the Standard Prime Service.

Prime Shopping Edition: This plan costs Rs 399 for an entire year, but it does not include services like Prime Video. Prime Lite: For Rs 799 per year, this plan grants users access to all the benefits of the Prime Service, including video streaming in 720p quality. Standard Prime: This more comprehensive option costs Rs 1499 for a year, offering HD video access along with all other benefits.

Upcoming changes

With the introduction of the Rs 699 yearly and Rs 129 monthly ad-free add-on service, the overall cost for Standard Prime Service will rise to Rs 2198 annually. Meanwhile, Prime Lite users will face a total expense of Rs 1498 annually for the same benefit. Looking at the monthly plans, users currently pay Rs 299 for the Standard plan; with the ad-free add-on, this will increase to Rs 428 per month.

Membership plan Price Add-on charges New price Prime shopping Edition (12 months) Rs 399 Rs 399 Prime Lite (12 months) Rs 799 Rs 699 (12 months) Rs 1498 Standard Prime (12 months) Rs 1499 Rs 699 (12 months) Rs 2198 Standard Prime (1 month) Rs 299 Rs 129 (1 month) Rs 428 Standard Prime Quaterly (3 months) Rs 599 Rs 699 (12 months) Rs 1298

In addition to these changes, Amazon has recently cut down on the number of devices that can access Prime Video simultaneously. Previously, users could log in on 10 devices, but now this number has been limited to just two devices at the same time.

