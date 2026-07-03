Amazon Prime Day 2026 starts from 4 July: Check deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs and more

New Delhi:

Amazon India is about to start its 10th Prime Day sale, which will kick off from tonight at midnight on July 4 and will last till July 6, 2026, at 11:59 PM. And this is not about the basic sale that runs for 48 hours; rather, it is a full 72 hours of deals. So, if you are a Prime member, you do not have to wait. Early offers are already live on everything from smartphones and laptops to smart TVs, audio gear, and big home appliances.

Prime Day discounts

Under the sale, the e-commerce player will offer discounts of up to 80 percent across categories, fresh product launches, generous exchange offers, stacked bank discounts, and easy no-cost EMI options to spread out your payments.

And since it’s Prime Day’s 10th birthday in India, Amazon has slashed the annual membership price to Rs. 999 (down from Rs. 1,499) for new users, which is a straight discount of Rs. 500.

There are also limited-time deals on Prime Shopping Edition and Prime Lite if you don’t need the full package.

Bank offers

Amazon Prime members will get even more if they use SBI or Axis Bank credit cards—an extra 10 per cent off on select buys, including EMI transactions. If you are carrying the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you will also trigger additional cashback.

Smartphone discount at Prime Day sale: New price revealed

Now for the smartphones, this year, the Amazon Prime Day sale is loaded with new launches and deep discounts on flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G drops in at Rs. 84,999

OnePlus 13 sits at Rs. 49,999

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G and OnePlus N6 are both launching during the sale, starting at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively

The iQOO Z11x 5G joins the party too from Rs. 19,999

There are a bunch of exchange offers worth up to Rs. 66,000, instant bank deals, and options to pay over a year with No Cost EMI.

Laptop and audio

The ASUS Vivobook 16 and HP Victus Gaming Laptop headline the lineup, alongside the Xiaomi Pad 8.

Audio is not left out either—check out the Sony HT-A3000 soundbar and the newly launched JBL Live 780NC headphones. Loads of products come with extra exchange bonuses, more bank discounts, and flexible EMIs.

TVs and other home appliances

TVs and appliances get a major price cut as well. Amazon’s got deals on smart TVs from the following:

Samsung

Sony

LG

Xiaomi

TCL

Favourites like the Samsung Vision AI Smart Mini TV, Sony BRAVIA 3 Series, LG Nano AI Series, and Samsung Crystal UHD Vision AI TV are all in the mix.

If you need a fridge or a washing machine, then you may look for big markdowns on major brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, Bosch, Hitachi, Carrier, and Godrej.

Some appliances feature EMIs starting at just Rs. 99 per day, along with coupons and extra bank perks.

AI shopping tools

And you will notice Amazon putting a real spotlight on its new AI shopping tools this year. Features like Rufus, Lens AI, and AI Review Highlights are built to help you find the right products, compare details quickly, and decide faster.

Celebrating 10 years, Amazon Pay is stepping up with bigger rewards. Expect up to 10% cashback, three-month no-cost EMIs, and more for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders and Pay Later users.

Overall, these 72 hours will give you the best deals on everything from phones and laptops to TVs and home gear. Prime Day 2026 is set to be Amazon India’s biggest shopping event of the year. If you are planning a tech upgrade or hunting for deals.