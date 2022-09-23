Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live: Here are the deals on smart TV, smartphones and more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is life, and the e-commerce giant has come up with a number of offers and sales for users. The sale brings great deals and offers on gadgets like smart TVs, audio devices, soundbars, headphones, and goods from various sectors altogether.

Here we bring to you a list of television and smartphone offers and discounts which Amazon has been offering to its users.

TV offers

Users will get around 350+ TVs at the lowest prices and could buy them at up to 70% off with additional cashback of up to Rs 10,750 on cart value. Also, customers could avail no-Cost EMI starting at Rs 291/month, and next-day installation for select brands with safe, scheduled deliveries.

The user could get an extended warranty only at Rs 99 for complete gadget protection for a complete 1 year. Upgrade your home by exchanging your appliance and get up to 14,000 off.

Air conditioner offers

Split air conditioners start at Rs 14,999; never before price on an inverter split air conditioner. The most energy-efficient ACs 4 & 5 Star ACs at affordable prices starting from Rs 20,999.

5-in-1 Convertible ACs starting from Rs 27,490 and smart ACs for your modern home from Rs 28,999.

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories with offers on bestselling models across all price bands.

Smartphones starting Rs 5,489 and mobile accessories starting Rs 49.

Mobile Dhamaka offers total benefits up to Rs 1500 where customers can get free earphones up to Rs 1,290 on select budget smartphones and free screen replacement.

Xiaomi phones starting at just Rs 6,499 - The newly launched Redmi 11 prime 5G comes with a 50MP AI Triple Camera and India’s first Helio G99 and will be available for Rs 11,999. Redmi A1, another new launch that comes with Mediatek Helio A22 and an 8MP dual camera and leather texture design will be available for Rs 5849. Get up to 15% off on Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11 Series this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Even Redmi K50i 5G got a 22% of price cut and is available at Rs 24,999 during the sale season.

Samsung Smartphones - Samsung Galaxy M13 with attractive features such as a 50 MP triple camera, 6000 mAh battery, FHD+ display and up to 12 GB expandable RAM will be available at its lowest price ever of Rs 8,499. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available during this Great Indian Festival with starting price of Rs 11,999. The Samsung Galaxy M53 with features such as 5G, sampled 120 Hz display and Segment's best 108 MP camera will be on offer at Rs 19,999. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Rs 52,999 with features such as a Nightography camera and snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with a discount of 38%. Savings on Samsung S20 FE 5G wherein the flagship smartphone will be available at a flat 64% discount at Rs 26,999. The newly launched Samsung M32 Prime with 64MP camera and FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz refresh display will be available for Rs 10,499 with a free 3-month Amazon Prime membership.

Realme offers- New and exciting offers on realme devices starting from Rs 5799 - realme narzo 50i, with an octa-core processor will be available for Rs 5,799. realme narzo 50i prime will be launched at an attractive price of Rs 6,999. Both these models will come with a free boAt earphone worth Rs 1,290. The realme 50A prime which comes with an FHD+ display, 50 MP triple camera and a sports light design will be available for Rs 8,999. The 5G models from realme namely the realme narzo 50 5G and realme narzo 50 Pro will start from Rs 11,999 and will also come with discounts up to Rs 1,500 on Amazon Pay.

Blaupunkt Audio will be offering up to 60% discount during the festive sale: The German audio electronics and innovative technology brand which claims to deliver a high-quality selection of audio products will be on sale and will offer up to 60% discounts on its audio range.

Get the iPhone 12 for Rs 39,999 during Prime Early Access. The price is inclusive of bank offers, coupons, and Amazon Pay cashback. In addition to the above offers, customers can also avail of Amazon Pay Rewards worth Rs 2,000 on iPhone 12.

Tecno - The Tecno Spark 9 with power-packed features like a 7GB expandable RAM smartphone will be available at Rs 7,289. The Tecno Camon 19 pro-Mondrian, India's first multi-colour changing smartphone with 64MP RGBW Lens and OIS will be available for customers at Rs 16,499. Tecno Pop 5 LTE, the bestseller from the Tecno portfolio will be available at Rs 5,489. Both these models will come with a free boAt earphone worth Rs 1,290.

Mobile accessories - Headsets will be available for the first time starting at Rs 99. Powerbanks will be available starting at Rs 549 while cases & covers will be available starting at Rs 49. Cables & chargers will be available starting at just Rs 49.

Home Security System

People are quite cautious of home security in today’s time and the smart lock has been opted by people for home security. Here brands like Godrej, Escozor, LAVNA and more brands which are working on home security products are coming up with great offers in the festive sale on Amazon. A newly launched brand named Lavna is offering its Smart Door Lock which comes with Bluetooth mobile app, fingerprint season, RFID Card, PIN, OTP and Manual Key Access for Wooden Doors (Black). The brand has cut down the price of its locks for the Amazon festive sale and is offering the smart lock at Rs 8,699 (MRP: Rs 14,200). Smart home locks are available on Amazon starting from Rs 3,600 onwards.

