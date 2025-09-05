Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top discount and offers on laptops, tablets and more Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 begins on September 23, with Prime members getting early access on September 22. The sale will feature up to 45 per cent off on laptops and up to 70 per cent off on tablets from Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and more.

New Delhi:

Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce players in the country, has confirmed that the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 to go live on September 23 (2025) onwards. However, like always, the Prime members will be getting the early access for 24 hours, which will enable them to enjoy and redeem the best deals, giving them a first-hand advantage on some of the most attractive offers. The sale will feature up to 10 per cent instant discounts for customers using SBI debit and credit cards.

Laptops with up to 45 per cent off

As per the dedicated microsite, laptops across brands like Asus, HP, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, and MSI will see discounts of up to 45 per cent.

An Asus laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU will be priced under Rs 60,000 with additional bank offers.

HP 15 with Intel i5 13th Gen processor will be available below Rs 50,000.

Dell Inspiron with a 13th Gen Intel processor has also been teased at a discounted price.

Asus VivoBook (laptop) has been listed under Rs 80,000.

Lenovo IdeaPad with a 13th Gen Intel processor has been priced below Rs 60,000.

Tablets with up to 70 per cent off

Amazon India has further revealed major offers on tablets from leading players like Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, available below Rs 20,000 (original price Rs 44,999), which is almost 40+ per cent off.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will be available below Rs 40,000 (original price Rs 81,900), which is a relatively major price cut.

Apple iPad M3-powered model – under Rs 50,000 (down from Rs 59,900).

These deals could make premium tablets far more affordable for buyers during the sale.

Premium smartphone deals also teased.

Apart from laptops and tablets, the e-commerce players have further teased massive discounts on smartphones. Ultra-premium models like Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus 13 series, and iQOO 13 5G will be part of the sale. Mid-range models, including the iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R, iQOO Neo 10, Vivo V60, and Oppo Reno 14, will also be available with exchange bonuses and bank offers.