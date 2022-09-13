Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is all set to go live on September 23, 2022, and the aggregator has started to tout the discounts and offers which will be live during the same.

During the sale, products from various categories will be available at good discounted offers along with a number of offers related to specific cards and banks- which are letting the user avail of additional offers or discounts along with the add-ons. Amazon will be offered a number of deals on the platform to let you upgrade your gadgets, kitchen good, wardrobe, appliances and more with exciting deals.

But to redeem the offers of the Great Indian Festival, there are things one must follow before the sale goes live.

Create your account on Amazon

If you would like to redeem the benefits of Amazon’s latest sale, you then need access to the aggregator. As a customer, make a profile to access the deals and discounts before the sale goes live- this will save a lot of your time on creating an account during the live sale. This way, you will be ready to just log in and make your purchases.

Also, this is a must to mention that Amazon will be offering a welcome offer to first-time users who will be eligible to redeem an instant 10% cashback on their first purchase.

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Update your delivery address

Your address must be exactly where you want it to get delivered, along with the right pin code. Doing this before the sale could save a lot of time and you could be the early bird during the shopping period.

Save your card details

Before the sale start, you could save your bank details or card details (credit card and debit card) on Amazon. This will make your purchase fast and easy.

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Take a Prime subscription to avail more offers

If you are an existing Amazon user, you may very much avail Prime membership which has a number of additional advantages. With Prime, you will be able to have an access to a number of deals and offers before the festive sale actually start- which will give access to the best deals before the sale starts.

Image Source : AMAZONAmazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Create Wishlist

If you do not want to miss the major deals of the Festive Sale, then creating the wishlist is the best idea. Make a wishlist of the things you would like to purchase on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This will save you time from scrolling and enable you to make your purchases quickly, before your choice of product goes out of stock.

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Diamonds on Amazon

This is something which has been recently introduced by Amazon- Diamond for cashbacks. These Diamonds are points which could be collected on your purchases or could enable you uto to do the activities on the portal- from playing games to watching TV.

The platform will enable the user to redeem diamonds and win a number of cashback rewards.

You must know that on shopping for at least Rs 1000, Amazon Prime members could earn two times the diamonds along with extra 500 diamonds which could be used anytime afterwards.

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Pay with UPI

Amazon has added another option for payment where buyers could pay by using the Amazon Pay method, which will enable the buyer to redeem instant refunds and payments.

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Latest Technology News