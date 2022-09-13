Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: How to do smart shopping during the sale?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: The sale will start on September 23, and the products from various categories will be available at big discounted prices along with a number of different value-saving offers.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam Noida Updated on: September 13, 2022 14:06 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022
Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is all set to go live on September 23, 2022, and the aggregator has started to tout the discounts and offers which will be live during the same. 

During the sale, products from various categories will be available at good discounted offers along with a number of offers related to specific cards and banks- which are letting the user avail of additional offers or discounts along with the add-ons. Amazon will be offered a number of deals on the platform to let you upgrade your gadgets, kitchen good, wardrobe, appliances and more with exciting deals. 

But to redeem the offers of the Great Indian Festival, there are things one must follow before the sale goes live.

Create your account on Amazon

If you would like to redeem the benefits of Amazon’s latest sale, you then need access to the aggregator. As a customer, make a profile to access the deals and discounts before the sale goes live- this will save a lot of your time on creating an account during the live sale. This way, you will be ready to just log in and make your purchases. 

Also, this is a must to mention that Amazon will be offering a welcome offer to first-time users who will be eligible to redeem an instant 10% cashback on their first purchase.

India Tv - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Update your delivery address

Your address must be exactly where you want it to get delivered, along with the right pin code. Doing this before the sale could save a lot of time and you could be the early bird during the shopping period.

Save your card details

Before the sale start, you could save your bank details or card details (credit card and debit card) on Amazon.  This will make your purchase fast and easy. 

India Tv - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Take a Prime subscription to avail more offers

If you are an existing Amazon user, you may very much avail Prime membership which has a number of additional advantages. With Prime, you will be able to have an access to a number of deals and offers before the festive sale actually start- which will give access to the best deals before the sale starts. 

India Tv - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Image Source : AMAZONAmazon Great Indian Festival 2022
Related Stories
Asus ROG Strix G173RW Review- Gaming Laptop with Herculean strengths

Asus ROG Strix G173RW Review- Gaming Laptop with Herculean strengths

Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC: Smart cooling and decent electricity consumption- Experience

Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC: Smart cooling and decent electricity consumption- Experience

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Review: Smart calling watch designed for fitness enthusiasts

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Review: Smart calling watch designed for fitness enthusiasts

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (May-June)

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (May-June)

HP LaserJet Tank 1005 Printer: 10 Pointer Review

HP LaserJet Tank 1005 Printer: 10 Pointer Review

Raksha Bandhan: Last-minute gifting Idea for your gadget lover sibling from Croma Store near you

Raksha Bandhan: Last-minute gifting Idea for your gadget lover sibling from Croma Store near you

Noise i1 Smart Eyewear: 10 Pointer review- Smart, stylish and a great performer indeed!

Noise i1 Smart Eyewear: 10 Pointer review- Smart, stylish and a great performer indeed!

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV: Great performer under Rs 30,000

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV: Great performer under Rs 30,000

OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Quick Review- powerhouse of performance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Quick Review- powerhouse of performance

Amazon delivery rider's actions save 3 puppies from burning house, netizens call her 'hero'

Amazon delivery rider's actions save 3 puppies from burning house, netizens call her 'hero'

Apple launches iPhone 14 series, Apple Watches, AirPods: Know availability, price and more

Apple launches iPhone 14 series, Apple Watches, AirPods: Know availability, price and more

Apple users float hilarious 'kidney' memes after iPhone 14 announcement, check out funniest reaction

Apple users float hilarious 'kidney' memes after iPhone 14 announcement, check out funniest reaction

realme Festive Days starts- Here are the discounts to avail from realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon

realme Festive Days starts- Here are the discounts to avail from realme.com, Flipkart and Amazon

Tata in talks to build iPhones for Apple in India: Report

Tata in talks to build iPhones for Apple in India: Report

Heavy demand for iPhone 14 in China despite COVID measures

Heavy demand for iPhone 14 in China despite COVID measures

WhatsApp to add a camera shortcut for iPhone users- Know more

WhatsApp to add a camera shortcut for iPhone users- Know more

Best deals on gadgets at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Best deals on gadgets at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Create Wishlist

If you do not want to miss the major deals of the Festive Sale, then creating the wishlist is the best idea. Make a wishlist of the things you would like to purchase on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This will save you time from scrolling and enable you to make your purchases quickly, before your choice of product goes out of stock.

India Tv - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Diamonds on Amazon 

This is something which has been recently introduced by Amazon- Diamond for cashbacks. These Diamonds are points which could be collected on your purchases or could enable you uto to do the activities on the portal- from playing games to watching TV. 

The platform will enable the user to redeem diamonds and win a number of cashback rewards.

You must know that on shopping for at least Rs 1000, Amazon Prime members could earn two times the diamonds along with extra 500 diamonds which could be used anytime afterwards.

India Tv - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Pay with UPI

Amazon has added another option for payment where buyers could pay by using the Amazon Pay method, which will enable the buyer to redeem instant refunds and payments.

India Tv - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022
Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News