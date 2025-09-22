Amazon Great India Festival sale kicks off for Prime members with big discounts on iPhone, Samsung, OnePlus Amazon's biggest sale of the year is now live for Prime members, offering significant discounts on phones from top brands like iPhone, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi. The sale opens to all users tomorrow, September 23.

New Delhi:

The biggest sale of the year has officially kicked off on Amazon. This Amazon Great India Festival sale, which traditionally runs from Navratri through Diwali, features significant discounts on smartphones from top brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi. While the exact end date has not been announced, the sale began a day early for Amazon Prime members on September 22.

For the general public, the sale goes live at midnight on September 23rd, offering discounted prices on everything from smartphones to TVs, ACs, refrigerators, and other home appliances.

Here are some of the best smartphone deals available during the sale:

iPhone 15:

The Apple iPhone 15 is now available at a starting price of Rs 46,999, a massive discount from its launch price of Rs 79,900. This offer represents a saving of up to Rs 33,000, with an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,349 available.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale for a starting price of just Rs 71,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 1,29,999. Buyers can also receive a cashback of up to Rs 3,599.

OnePlus 13R:

Launched this year, the OnePlus 13R is available for a starting price of Rs 37,999, reduced from its launch price of Rs 44,999. A cashback offer of up to Rs 2,250 is also available.

Xiaomi 15:

The Xiaomi 15 can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 64,999, a significant drop from its launch price of Rs 79,999. An additional cashback of up to Rs 5,250 is available.

iQOO 13:

The flagship iQOO 13 is now priced at a starting price of Rs 54,998, down from its launch price of Rs 61,999. Buyers can also get a cashback of up to Rs 4,250.

