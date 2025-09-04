Amazon Great India Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale dates announced: Deals on smartphones teased The dates for the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale have been announced. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, air conditioners, TVs, and more will be available at very low prices during this sale.

New Delhi:

The biggest sale of the year is about to begin on both Amazon and Flipkart. The e-commerce giants have announced the dates for their highly anticipated festive season sales and have also revealed some of the upcoming offers. This year, shoppers can expect to find a wide range of products, from mobile phones to home appliances like ACs, TVs, and refrigerators, at discounted prices.

Amazon Great India Festival sale date

Amazon's festive season sale will begin on September 23. Prime members will get early access to the deals, with offers available 24 hours in advance. The sale will feature discounts on phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics from top brands like Samsung, Realme, Apple, Dell, and Asus. With new GST rates taking effect from September 22nd, many electronic items, including TVs and ACs, are expected to be even more affordable.

Amazon has already revealed some of the deals for the sale, including discounts of up to 40 per cent on phones from brands like Apple, iQOO, and OnePlus. Customers can also get an additional 10 per cent discount on purchases made with an SBI card, as well as no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will also start on September 23. This sale will offer significant discounts on phones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and Vivo. Similar to Amazon, Flipkart's biggest sale of the year will feature huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, earbuds, accessories, and home appliances.

For Samsung phones, models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy M06, Galaxy M16, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A36 are expected to be available at reduced prices. The company's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which was launched last year, can also be purchased with a substantial discount.

