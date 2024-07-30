Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale announced: Check deals, offers

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

Amazon is all set to host its Great Freedom sale in India to mark the occasion of India’s Independence Day. As per some reports, the sale will kick off on August 6 at 12 PM IST. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale. The sale will start 12 hours prior to the start of the actual sale, which is August 6 at 12 AM, for the Prime members. The e-commerce giant has also partnered with SBI Credit Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its customers during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers

The upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will feature discounts and deals on a wide range of products. The e-commerce website has a dedicated landing page that hints at upcoming deals. While the specific deal prices have not been revealed yet, the sale will include offers on various smartphones, including flagship, mid-range, and budget options. In addition to this, the page currently does not show the exact date of the sale; instead, it has "coming soon" written on it.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will feature discounted prices on a variety of smartphones, including the OnePlus Open foldable, OnePlus 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12, Realme Narzo 70 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Galaxy M15 5G, among others.

Additionally, there will be offers on electronics such as laptops, Apple iPad, Xiaomi Pad 6, OnePlus Pad Go, Sony WH-1000XM4/XM5, Boat Airdopes 311 Pro, cameras, and more.

Amazon's own products, including smart speakers and Fire TV sticks, will be discounted by up to 40 percent during the sale. Discounts are also expected on gaming consoles, games, home utilities, fashion items, and more.

The duration of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is currently unclear, as there is no specified end date at the moment.

