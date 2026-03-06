Amazon Electronics Premier League Sale begins: Up to 65 per cent off on smartphones, TVs, laptops and more

New Delhi:

Amazon’s Electronics Premier League (EPL) Sale 2026 is live, and it’s a great time for those who are looking to upgrade their electronics at home or at their offices. The sale, which started from March 6, will last till March 12, and the Amazon India store has slashed the prices of everything from smartphones and laptops to smart TVs, home appliances, audio gadgets, and cameras.

You will witness huge discounts of up to 65 per cent, plus instant bank savings up to Rs 4,500 when you use HDFC Bank credit cards or go for EMI. There are also 'No-Cost EMI' offers, exchange deals, and these “Power Play” offers that change every day – so if you get something which interests you, then do not wait for too long.

Zeba Khan, Director of Consumer Electronics at Amazon India, says the focus this year is on AI-powered tech. So you will see a lot of buzz around AI PCs, smart TVs, and the latest smartphones with on-device AI features.

AI tools that actually make shopping easier

Shopping during a mega sale can get overwhelming, but Amazon is rolling out some AI tools to help you find what you really want—fast.

Rufus AI Assistant: Just type in what you’re looking for, like “best camera phone under 20k,” and it’ll help you narrow things down.

Lens AI: Not sure what TV size fits your wall? Point your phone, and Lens AI figures it out.

Review Highlights: No need to scroll through endless reviews—this tool sums them up so you get the gist in seconds.

Price History: See how prices have changed over time, so you know if you’re actually getting a deal.

Smartchoice: It looks at your budget and preferences, then recommends the best options.

All of this is meant to make your shopping experience faster and way more personal.

Smartphone deals right now

If you have been waiting to upgrade your smartphone, then now is your chance. Here are some of the best smartphone deals during the EPL Sale:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Rs 1,39,999 (net effective)

Apple iPhone 17e: Rs 64,999 (with bank offers)

iQOO 15R: Rs 40,999

OnePlus Nord 5: Rs 32,499

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Rs 20,999

Redmi A4 5G: Starts at Rs 10,999

These are just a few devices amongst many, and it is just the start – no matter if you need flagship specs or something more budget-friendly.

Massive discounts on TVs and gadgets

It’s not just phones. Big-screen smart TVs and premium gadgets are going for much less than usual:

Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch 4K Smart LED Google TV: Rs 47,740

Xiaomi 75-inch X Pro Series QLED TV: Rs 65,999

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones: Rs 38,990

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro: Rs 22,999

Looking for budget audio? Brands like boAt and realme have earbuds starting under Rs 2,000.

Laptop, appliance and smart home deals

Laptops and smart home appliances are in the spotlight, too. A few top picks:

ASUS Vivobook S16 AI PC: Rs 76,490

HP Victus i5 14th Gen RTX 3050: Rs 72,990

Samsung 653L AI Smart Refrigerator: Rs 58,990

Samsung 9Kg AI EcoBubble Washing Machine: Rs 28,365

You can really see the push toward AI-powered devices this year, especially for connected homes.

Amazon Prime and payment perks

If you are a Prime member using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, then you could easily avail yourself of 5 per cent cashback on your purchase. Non-Prime users get 3 per cent. Plus, Amazon Pay Later lets you shop with up to Rs 60,000 credit, and the Rs 99 per day EMI store makes those bigger buys easier to handle.

Prime starts at just Rs 399, and you get faster delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music, gaming benefits, and early access to sales like this one.