Amazon confirms major layoffs: Around 30000 employees to loose job in 2025 Amazon is set to lay off around 14,000 corporate employees in its biggest white-collar restructuring to date. The move is part of a broader plan to make the company leaner and more focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

New Delhi:

Amazon has revealed its plan to eliminate 14,000 corporate employees as it continues to seek to rationalise its operations and speed up AI adoption across functions. Amazon's Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, Beth Galetti, described AI as the company's largest change since the Internet age.

"We must be more nimbly organised, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as fast as possible for our customers," she said.

CNBC reports indicate that overall dismissals might amount to as many as 30,000 workers, cutting across a number of divisions, such as AWS cloud, advertising, grocery, gaming, HR, and sustainability.

AI over humans: A growing trend for smart future

Amazon's action follows the wider trend throughout Silicon Valley, in which AI increasingly displaces old jobs. Meta, Microsoft, and Google have all made similar reductions in 2024–25 to eliminate bureaucracy and spend more on automation.

Experts explain that AI is "already onboarding", indicating that job replacement is already a reality and not just an anticipation.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has in the past informed employees that as the company embraces AI, "fewer individuals will be necessary for current positions, but more will be needed for new AI-driven positions."

While Amazon recruited in large numbers during the pandemic to keep up with the boom in e-commerce, the company has since been in cost-cutting mode under Jassy. Amazon laid off over 27,000 jobs between 2022 and 2023. The recent layoffs aim at approximately 4 per cent of its 350,000 corporate employees, although the company retains over 1.54 million employees internationally.

Investing in AI and Cloud Future

In spite of the job cuts, Amazon is spending USD 118 billion on AI and cloud infrastructure this year. Amazon wants to solidify its market position against competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Jassy is also imposing a return-to-office mandate and flattening management structures to accelerate decision-making.

Hiring still active for festive season

While job reductions face corporate teams, Amazon is hiring 250,000 temporary personnel for its logistics and fulfilment divisions to cope with the holiday season. But these are largely temporary positions and have little to do with the AI-driven reorganisation at the top.

Amazon's recent layoffs have already highlighted a fundamental shift towards an AI-first world, where robots as well as algorithms are prioritised over conventional human work. When Amazon announces its quarterly earnings, investors will be waiting to see if this aggressive wager on AI really pays off — or if it costs Amazon more than just jobs.