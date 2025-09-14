Amazon announces early deals ahead of Great India Festival sale, with up to 40% off on TVs and smartphones The biggest festival sale of the year will start on Amazon on September 23. The company is offering early deals on a variety of products. You can save between 40% and 80% on smartphones and Smart TVs from brands like OnePlus and iQOO.

New Delhi:

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which will begin on the e-commerce website from September 23. In advance of this major festival sale, the company has already launched a new sale starting September 13.

These early deals for the Amazon Festival Sale are offering massive discounts of up to 80 per cent on electronics, including smartphones and smart TVs. This year, Amazon will also introduce an AI-powered shopping experience for its users. Amazon Prime members will get 24-hour early access to all the deals.

Prime members will also receive a special "Prime Dhamaka" offer with exclusive discounts. The company claims that over 1,00,000 products will be available at their lowest-ever prices during this year's festival sale. Additionally, customers can expect up to a 40 per cent discount on newly launched smartphones from popular brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and iQOO.

Early deals on smartphones

Early deals have been revealed for the OnePlus Nord CE 4. This mid-range phone, which was launched last year, will be available at an initial price of Rs 18,499. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, a 5500mAh battery, and 100W fast charging.

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G can also be purchased in these early deals for an initial price of Rs 10,998. This phone comes with a 6000mAh battery, a 6.74-inch display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

Early deals on smart TVs

QLED, Mini LED, and OLED 4K Smart TVs can be purchased at their lowest prices ever on Amazon. In addition to bank discounts, customers will be offered cashback of up to Rs 20,000 on smart TVs from many brands. Furthermore, a bank discount of up to Rs 10,000 will be available on the purchase of AI-enabled PCs. These offers can be combined with no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

