Alcatel launches its smartphone in India, price starting at Rs 12,999 Alcatel is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on its smartphones. These will be available for sale starting June 2.

New Delhi:

Alcatel has made a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its new V3 Series. On May 27, the company introduced three models: the V3 Classic, V3 Pro, and V3 Ultra, all equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The V3 Classic 5G boasts a robust 5,200mAh battery, while both the Pro and Ultra variants come with 5,010mAh batteries.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G India price and availability

In terms of pricing, the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, while the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 14,999. The V3 Pro 5G comes at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. The premium V3 Ultra 5G is available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions, respectively. All three smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting June 2. The companyu is ofering discount up to Rs 2,000 on selected bank cards.

The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is offered in Cosmic Grey and Halo White, while the V3 Pro 5G features Matcha Green and Metallic Grey. The higher-end Ultra variant can be found in Champagne Gold, Hyper Blue, and Ocean Grey.

Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G specifications

The V3 Classic 5G and V3 Pro 5G both sport 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Ultra variant features a larger 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Each model employs 2.5D panels, with the Pro version highlighted by its etched AG anti-glare glass. The Pro and Ultra variants incorporate NXTPAPER technology, offering display modes such as Regular, Ink Paper, Max Ink, and Colour Paper, along with low blue light and anti-glare properties.

All smartphones in the Alcatel V3 5G series are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets. The Classic model is available with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, while the Ultra model supports 6GB or 8GB. The Pro version, however, is exclusively configured with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB for both the Classic and Ultra models, while the Pro boasts 256GB of storage. They run on Android 15 out of the box.

For photography, the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel QVGA sensor, complemented by an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Pro variant offers similar main and selfie cameras but adds a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens to its rear setup.

The top-tier Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a triple-camera array that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also boasts a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Classic model features a 5,200mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging, while the Pro and Ultra models carry 5,010mAh batteries with 18W and 33W fast charging capabilities, respectively. All three devices come bundled with a charger and a protective cover, while the Ultra variant includes a stylus as a bonus.

ALSO READ: Google's Pixel phones to feature TSMC-made processors, replacing Samsung