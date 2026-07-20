Airtel unlimited 5G data sharing rumours surface: Can you still use Hotspot?

New Delhi:

Airtel users have spotted social media posts saying that the telecom company has updated its unlimited 5G data offer, claiming you cannot use your unlimited 5G data on a mobile hotspot anymore. These screenshots have gone viral and left a lot of subscribers confused.

What is the viral claim?

Here is the thing – if you check Airtel’s official website right now, there’s no sign of any new rule like that.

The viral post says that Airtel has changed its terms and conditions for unlimited 5G data.

According to the screenshots, the data is supposed to be for personal, non-commercial use only, and users are supposedly blocked from sharing their unlimited 5G via hotspot or tethering.

No official confirmation from Airtel yet?

This restriction is said to apply to both prepaid and postpaid plans that are eligible. Still, Airtel has not made any official announcement, and there is no update about hotspot sharing in their published terms.

Airtel's unlimited 5G offer explained

If you look at Airtel’s support pages and their Unlimited 5G Data details, you will not find any mention of a new rule banning hotspot usage. Until Airtel actually says something or updates its terms, it’s best not to take the viral screenshots at face value.

Just to recap, Airtel launched Unlimited 5G Data last year for users with compatible 5G smartphones on certain recharge plans. This perk lets you use super-fast data on the Airtel 5G network without eating into your daily data quota, as long as you stick to the terms and any fair usage rules. You need a 5G phone, a qualifying recharge, and, of course, 5G coverage in your area to get the benefit.

Airtel Expanding 5G Advanced Services

Airtel’s not sitting still, as they have also started rolling out 5G advanced services in different regions. They are upgrading their infrastructure to support both the following:

Non-Standalone (NSA)

Standalone (SA) 5G

Which should mean faster speeds, less lag, and a better 5G experience overall. For example, they just put up over 1,500 new 5G towers in Odisha for the Rath Yatra.

'Unlimited' does not mean unlimited usage

But let’s be real, unlimited does not always mean 100 per cent unlimited. Many Airtel plans, even those advertised as unlimited, are still subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

Take the new Rs 399 prepaid plan: you get unlimited calls, unlimited 4G/5G data, and 100 SMS per day, but there’s a 300GB usage limit during the plan period. Once you hit that, your data speed or benefits could be restricted.

What should Airtel users do?

If you run into rumours about Airtel changing its unlimited 5G policy, double-check the info with Airtel’s official channels. Right now, there’s no confirmation that hotspot sharing is banned for these plans. Stay tuned to actual company updates rather than believing viral posts online.