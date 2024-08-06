Airtel revised plan in August offers 2GB data per day with other benefits at Rs 300 per month

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel revised tariff plan

Airtel has recently made changes to all its tariff plans, both prepaid and postpaid, starting from July 3. The revised tariff has involved the removal of some existing plans, increasing the price of a few plans, and altering the benefits offered with some plans. This change has led to an average price increase of 15% for the plans.

In response to this, the company is providing more affordable recharge plans to its subscribers to discourage them from switching to other telecom operators.

One of Airtel’s prepaid recharge plans includes 2GB of data per day for 365 days, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data for Rs 300 per month. Here's everything you need to know about this plan.

Airtel Rs 3,599 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 3,599

It is valid for 365 days

It offers 2GB of data per day in addition to unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day

This plan also offers unlimited 5G data to its users



Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has recently announced that it has started reallocating its existing mid-band spectrum to meet the growing demand for its 5G network in India. This move will enable Airtel to extend its 5G services on the 1800, 2100, and 2300 MHz bands nationwide, providing customers with faster browsing speeds and improved indoor coverage.

As the demand for data continues to increase, the company is reallocating its existing spectrum at a faster pace to ensure an excellent 5G experience for its customers.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, stated that they have reallocated their mid-band spectrum, previously used for 4G services, in response to more customers switching to their 5G services.

He also mentioned that Airtel is prepared to introduce standalone technology, making it the first network in India to operate in both standalone and non-standalone modes, which will deliver the best experience in the market.

