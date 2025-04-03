Airtel provides relief to 38 crore users, affordable plan gives freedom from recharge for 365 days If you're looking for a plan with long validity at an affordable price, your search is about to end. Airtel now offers a budget-friendly plan with a validity of 365 days.

Airtel stands as the second largest telecom operator in the country, with approximately 38 crore users relying on Airtel SIM cards in their smartphones. Known for its exceptional network connectivity, Airtel is not just focused on providing impressive service but also on offering affordable plans. For those using an Airtel SIM, there's good news—your worries about recharging frequently are about to ease for the next 365 days. With the rising costs of recharge plans, mobile users have increasingly sought options with longer validity. In response, Airtel has expanded its lineup to include several recharge plans that last more than a month. Among these, they have unveiled a remarkable annual plan that offers millions of users unlimited calling and data for an entire year.

Airtel 365-day recharge plan

This Airtel annual plan comes at an attractive price of just Rs 2249, making it the most economical option available. It allows you to forget about the hassle of monthly recharges for a whole year with just one payment.

Subscribers can enjoy unlimited calling for 365 days under this plan, covering both local and STD networks. Additionally, Airtel provides a total of 3600 free SMS across all networks. If you're tired of the constant cycle of monthly plans, this could be the perfect choice for you.

On top of that, Airtel includes data in this budget-friendly annual plan. However, if you tend to consume a lot of internet data, you might find it a bit lacking. But for those who primarily need calling, this plan fits the bill nicely. The plan offers 30GB of data for the full year, along with free hello tunes for the users.

Airtel also presents another appealing option. For customers seeking a plan that focuses solely on calling, there’s an even cheaper annual alternative available at just Rs 1849. This plan offers unlimited calling for 365 days across all networks, making it a great fit for those who desire straightforward calling services.

