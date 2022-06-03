Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel Payments Bank now offers gold loans too, here’s how you can avail the offer

Airtel Payments Bank partnered with Muthoot Finance recently and has started to offer easy access credits to its customers. The bank customers will be able to apply for a gold loan from Muthoot Finance by the Airtel Thanks app.

In the new partnership, Airtel Payments Bank customers will have to pay zero processing fees for getting hassle-free gold loans from Muthoot Finance. The new collaboration will offer maximum value as Muthoot Finance will give as high as 75% of the pledged gold value as a loan.

The customers will further get the disbursals for loan amounts worth Rs 50,000 and above at their doorstep.

The loan could be availed by anyone by pledging gold jewellery that they own in order to get financial aid. This indeed helps the customer to get off from all the removes the hassle of breaking an existing investment, majorly for the short-term requirement. Once the loan is paid off, the gold will safely be returned to the respected person.

Through the Airtel Thanks app, customers can apply for small loan amounts starting from INR 3000 and for a small duration starting from a minimum of seven days. The flexible payment option allows the customer to make part payments or complete payments before the maturity date with no additional charges.

Airtel Payment Bank users can also apply for a gold loan by visiting the 500,000 neighbourhood banking points for Airtel Payments Bank.

Steps to apply for Gold Loan:

1. Log in to Airtel Thanks App

2. Go to the Banking section

3. Click on the Gold Loan icon

4. Enter the required information like location, loan amount and tenure

5. Give required permissions to share details with Muthoot Finance team

6. Muthoot Finance team will connect with the customer within a couple of minutes to process the application