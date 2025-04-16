Airtel delights IPL fans, rolls out new Rs 451 plan with data and JioHotstar subscription for 3 months Airtel's new Rs 451 recharge plan offers ample data and a JioHotstar subscription for 3 months. This plan is part of Airtel's other offerings targeted at IPL fans.

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) enjoys immense popularity in India, attracting companies across various sectors eager to leverage this enthusiasm. For IPL fans, a JioHotstar subscription and sufficient data are essential to fully enjoy the cricket matches. Recently, Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, introduced a new recharge plan designed to cater to these needs. Airtel's latest offering is a Rs 451 recharge plan, which not only provides access to JioHotstar but also comes with a substantial data allowance.

It’s important to note that this is a data voucher without any service validity. Users must have an active base plan for this voucher to be effective. Here’s what you need to know about the Airtel Rs 451 recharge plan.

Airtel Rs 451 recharge plan

This recharge plan is valid for 30 days, giving users 50GB of data, along with a complimentary three-month subscription to JioHotstar. Targeted at cricket enthusiasts, this plan is the third offering from Airtel aimed specifically at IPL fans. Previously, the company launched two more data vouchers priced at Rs 100 and Rs 195. The Rs 100 plan provides 5GB of data along with a 30-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription, while the Rs 195 plan offers 15GB of data and a three-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile.

For those looking for a recharge that combines service validity with a JioHotstar subscription, Airtel has several plans available at Rs 3999, Rs 549, Rs 1029, and Rs 398.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Blinkit to provide a quick and easy way to get SIM cards delivered right to your door in just 10 minutes. This service is available in 16 cities across India. The goal is to make it easier for people to get connected to mobile services, including the ability to switch from other phone networks without hassle. To use this service, customers will need to pay a small fee of Rs 49 and complete a straightforward identification process for their SIM card to become active.

ALSO READ: UPI outage caused due to certain banks, says NPCI as it plans fixes