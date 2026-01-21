Airtel brings mobile connectivity to Vidyasagar Setu, expands 5G network across MP and Chhattisgarh Airtel becomes the first telecom operator to deliver uninterrupted mobile connectivity on Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu and expands its 5G network to over 2,400 new locations across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi:

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has become the first telecom service provider to deliver mobile connectivity on Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu, the iconic bridge over the Hooghly River. The initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted voice and data services on the crucial link connecting Kolkata and Howrah, which sees heavy daily commuter traffic.

Infrastructure upgrade on a critical transport corridor

According to the company, the project involved laying 1.3 km of fibre across the entire stretch of the bridge and deploying network antennas on six poles. This setup has been designed to eliminate network dead zones and ensure zero call drops on the bridge.

Airtel said the project was executed in collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, the West Bengal Police Traffic Department, and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

Connectivity boost for commuters and emergency services

Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel for West Bengal and Odisha, said that reliable connectivity on this busy corridor is critical not just for daily commuters, but also for emergency response services and traffic management systems.

Network expansion across West Bengal

The company added that it has deployed over 5,250 new network sites across West Bengal in the last three years to enhance network speed, coverage, and overall service quality.

Airtel expands 5G network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Separately, Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has expanded its 5G network to over 2,400 new locations across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the past year.

5G coverage extended across 87 districts

An Airtel release noted that the 5G expansion now spans 87 districts across both states, delivering high-speed network coverage to 3.60 crore customers in cities, fast-growing towns, and remote villages.

Strategic focus on central India markets

Ritesh Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel for the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Circle, said the two states are highly strategic markets for the company.

“Over the past year, we have expanded our 5G network to over 2,400 new locations in both states, laying the foundation for growth and innovation,” he said.

