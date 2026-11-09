Airtel brings back Rs 299 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 28-day validity

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom service provider, has re-launched its budget Rs 299 prepaid plan. It was taken off the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app a few months ago and is now back again. The plan offers 28 days' validity, unlimited voice, 1GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. This comes after Airtel has effectively axed a number of other prepaid plans (the Rs 579, Rs 619 and Rs 649 plans, to be precise).

Airtel Rs 299 recharge plan: Benefits and validity

Airtel's Rs 299 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited voice calling across India (free national roaming). The plan comes with 1GB of high-speed data per day (for a total of 28GB over the validity period).

There are also 100 free SMS messages per day included. Once the daily data allowance is used up, speeds will be subject to the relevant plan terms.

The recharge is for the user who wants daily internet and unlimited calling but doesn't require the higher data amounts that the more expensive prepaid plans offer.

The plan's return also gives Airtel customers another option within the company's affordable recharges range. It can be checked for availability and recharged via the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Rs 185 plan: 28-day validity

Other than the Rs 299 recharge, Airtel has a Rs 185 plan in its affordable, calling-focused portfolio. This plan is valid for 28 days and provides unlimited voice calling across India (including free national roaming).

The plan also includes 300 SMS messages during the term of the plan. It's really for the user who wants the calling and texting benefits but does not want a data package attached.

Airtel Rs 203 and Rs 206 plans

Airtel's Rs 203 prepaid plan has a validity of 30 days and comes with unlimited voice calls across India, free national roaming and 300 SMS.

The Rs 206 recharge has a full-month validity (i.e., validity is on a calendar-month basis rather than a fixed 28-day or 30-day period) and includes unlimited calling, free national roaming and 300 SMS.

These are the budget options for the customer who just wants to keep their Airtel connection alive and is primarily after voice calling.

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